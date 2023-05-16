(Bloomberg) -- It’s been an especially prolific year for London’s theater scene. A very funny musical about an intelligence operation during World War II is garnering five-star reviews, as is an immersive, fresh take on the classic, Guys and Dolls. A powerful one-man show with national treasure Lenny Henry addresses the Windrush scandal, in which people from the Caribbean who had been encouraged to settle in the UK later met bureaucratic indifference that wrecked many lives. There’s even something for football fans: The National Theatre is staging a show about the England men’s national football team and its manager Gareth Southgate.

May brings the opening of a musical version of Brokeback Mountain, starring American actors Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, and the fantastically talented Ruth Wilson (Luther; The Affair) in The Second Woman, a 24-hour marathon of a play at the Young Vic on May 19-20. She’ll do the same scene 100 times with a different man opposite her every time—a massive endeavor for one of Britain’s finest actors. It’s sold out, but there will be tickets on the door, probably with best availability in the late-night hours.Even if you don’t feel like waiting in line at 10 p.m., there are fantastic productions to see on the West End and in smaller venues. Here are our recommendations for the best theater and musicals to see in London this summer.

Operation MincemeatWhere: Fortune TheatreWhen: Until Aug. 19

During World War II, MI5 intelligence officers crafted a plan to trick Hitler into thinking the allies weren’t going to invade Sicily, employing a corpse washing ashore in Spain with a briefcase full of fake plans. Somehow, this stranger-than-fiction story makes for the West End musical offering the most fun. The show barnstorms through musical genres: A moving ballad called Dear Bill concerns a woman writing to her lost love, a club dance number pokes fun at Nazis and Hamilton-esque rhymes drive the plot forward. This is a real triumph for the company that created the show in three of London’s fringe theaters; it has potential to become a cult classic. Go see it now with the original cast, so you can brag about it for years.

Guys & DollsWhere: The Bridge TheatreWhen: Until Feb. 24, 2024

This rich, immersive revival of the 1950s classic, directed by Nicholas Hytner, boasts some of the hottest tickets in London and makes a riotous evening out or date night. Marisha Wallace brings incredible vocals and comedic timing to her performance as club singer Miss Adelaide, joined by a 14-piece swing band performing above the stage. Get a standing ticket near the action, if you can.

Groundhog DayWhere: The Old VicWhen: Until Aug. 12

It’s Groundhog Day—yet again. Director Matthew Warchus’s musical take on the beloved Bill Murray movie is returning to the Old Vic with Andy Karl reprising his Olivier Award-winning lead role as grumpy weatherman Phil Connors. It’s a funny show with a very big heart and music and lyrics from Tim Minchin (Matilda: The Musical) at his very best.

A Strange LoopWhere: The BarbicanWhen: June 17-Sept. 9

This musical by Michael R. Jackson, about a young Black queer artist writing a musical about a young Black queer artist writing a musical, has been showered with critical acclaim in New York. It won a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award for best musical, among other accolades, and will bring the magic to London next month. Wrote Pursuits editor Chris Rovzar: “[P]rizes and critical acclaim can’t quite capture how this sweet, sorrowful, and triumphantly original work will make you feel.”

The Motive and the CueWhen: The National TheatreWhere: Until July 15

Director Sam Mendes (Skyfall, 1917) returns to the National Theatre with this new play about the making of Richard Burton and John Gielgud’s Hamlet. Burton had just married Elizabeth Taylor (the first time), and she had followed him to New York for the show. Mark Gatiss is fantastic as the aging Gielgud, bringing pathos to the power struggle in the rehearsal rooms with Johnny Flynn’s Burton. This theater about theater has performances well worth watching, even if you have no interest in the history behind them.

CabaretWhere: KitKat Club at the Playhouse TheatreWhen: Until Dec. 16

This riotous revival delighted London audiences and won Oliviers for stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. Long after they left the cast, this Cabaret is still one of the best things to see on stage; credit the long-running production. Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) is a younger, more naive Sally Bowles than Jessie Buckley was, freshening the show; Maude Apatow (Euphoria) will next take over as Bowles. The KitKat club presents a fantastic night out in London, from the moment you step into the transformed Playhouse Theatre and get offered a drink.

Once on This IslandWhere: Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre When: Until June 10

One of the London’s royal parks has a beautiful outdoor space among lush greenery and flowers for summertime theatergoers. This season, the company brings the Caribbean sun to London by staging a revival of the coming-of-age-musical Once on This Island, a tragic tale of love and prejudice. Gabrielle Brooks, nominated for an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Rita Marley in Get Up, Stand Up!, plays lead character Ti Moune.

A Midsummer Night’s DreamWhere: Shakespeare’s GlobeWhen: Until Aug. 12

To celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s first folio this year, join the bard on the South Bank by seeing the opener of the Globe’s renowned outdoor summer season. Artistic director Michelle Terry is playing the mischievous Puck in this proven, riotous comedy.

August in EnglandWhere: Bush TheatreWhen: Until June 10

This one-man show constitutes the writing debut of British TV star Lenny Henry, who commands the stage in an important, moving production. Henry plays August Henderson, a Caribbean-born man who moves to the UK at the age of 8 and is much later threatened with deportation during the Windrush scandal. Letters from the UK Home Office start dropping from the sky; images of Henderson in a deportation cell appear on the wall, shaking up the beautiful life he’s built for himself in Britain’s Midlands. Henry is best known as a comedian—and parts of this show are very funny—but his dramatic performance here ranks at the top.

Dear EnglandWhere: The National TheatreWhen: June 10-Aug. 11

It’s not often that football and theater fans can jointly celebrate. In June, though, Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) will play Gareth Southgate, manager of England’s football team, in a new show that follows his journey to becoming “England’s biggest asset.” Written by prolific playwright James Graham, known for his political and insightful dramas, Dear England will explore the game of football and England’s special journey with its national team. It will be directed by the Almeida’s Rupert Goold.

