(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s initial public offering will concentrate $38 billion of value among 10 of its shareholders.

The ride-hailing company priced its shares at $45 on Thursday, near the bottom of its targeted range of $44 to $50. The announcement crystallizes 10-figure stakes for co-founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp, early employee Ryan Graves and investors like SoftBank Group Corp., Benchmark, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Alphabet Inc., according to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Uber will begin trading publicly on Friday.

