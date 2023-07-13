The 10 Hottest Days Ever Put People and Livelihoods at Risk

(Bloomberg) -- July has seen the 10 hottest days ever recorded as heat waves spread across the world.

The average global temperature breached 17C (63F) for the first time July 3 and remained above that level into this week, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The extreme heat underscores the dangers of ever-increasing carbon emissions generated by burning fossil fuels. The threat from climate change is compounded this year by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which is set to push global temperatures even higher.

Heat in the Northern Hemisphere this summer has already put millions of people at risk. Governments in southern Europe have issued health warnings and encouraged remote working, with readings climbing toward 45C.

In India, authorities are considering a ban on some rice exports amid drought fears. And soaring temperatures in China are forecast to hit the cotton-producing region of Xinjiang this month, threatening to reduce output that’s already compromised by late planting and earlier cold snaps.

