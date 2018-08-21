(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s sovereign debt may swell by as much as 9.4 billion euros ($10.8 billion) if the government goes ahead with plans to nationalize the toll roads run by Atlantia SpA’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia SpA.

An early termination of Autostrade’s contract to operate about 3,000 kilometers of Italian toll roads would force the state to take over the company’s existing liabilities, according to a clause in the bond documentation. Autostrade reported 9.4 billion euros of net debt last year in its financial report.

A large bill for the government could prompt another clash with the European Union, which is already concerned about the impact the populists’ fiscal and spending plans could have on Italy’s budget.

“If the language above does hold weight, it arguably gives the Italian government an incentive not to revoke the license,” CreditSights analysts including Jassie Singh, Andrew Moulder, Mariya Nurgaziyeva wrote in a research note Monday. They were referring to both the liability risk and the possibility that the government may be stuck paying early contract-termination compensation, which would further weigh on state coffers.

Italian Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli have been threatening Atlantia with nationalization of Italian toll roads after a bridge collapsed in Genoa on Aug. 14, killing 43 people. They were privatized in the late 1990s. Di Maio’s coalition partners from the League party have been less sanguine. Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said Monday that he “is not convinced that state management of highways would be more efficient.”

Political Rift

The country’s populist government is struggling to form a united front in its response to last week’s tragedy and the ensuing public anger. While Di Maio and the anti-establishment Five Star have been quick to criticize the private operator, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, whose League derives some of its support from businesses in the north suggested EU budget rules hindered Italy’s ability to spend on transport projects.

So far, no government official has explained how the nationalization would take place and at what cost to a country that is supposed to be reducing its debt levels. Yield spreads for Italy’s sovereign debt over Germany’s touched recent highs last week, after Di Maio said the government may have to start questioning “external constraints” on spending for infrastructure.

Di Maio has downplayed concerns, saying he doesn’t see any reason to pay compensation for early termination of the concession contract if the company was negligent. Also, investors in Autostrade’s 8 billion euros of bonds would have the option to switch their holdings to those of the parent company Atlantia, which could reduce some of the liabilities passed on to the government.

Secret Terms

The full contractual terms between the government and Autostrade, however, are secret, making hard to gauge the chance of enforcing specific terms, the CreditSights analysts wrote.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said late Friday that his government formally sent a dispute letter to the company starting the process of ending the concession. Di Maio reiterated the plan Saturday even after Autostrade offered an initial 500 million euros in a fund to help victims and rebuild the bridge in less than a year.

Atlantia shares traded at a four-year low after the government said it had started the process to revoke the road operator’s concession. Atlantia is valued at about 15.2 billion euros, about 25 percent less than before the bridge collapsed.

Atlantia’s 1 billion euros of bonds due in July 2027 fell 4 cents on the euro to 88 cents, close to record low levels reached on Thursday and down from 98 cents a week ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The 700 million euros of notes due September 2029 issued by Autostrade dropped 5 cents to 87 cents, the data show.

