(Bloomberg) -- The US House speaker fight is finally over.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s deal that includes rule changes to give conservatives more influence has helped flip antagonists. A 14th vote on Friday night ended in a stunning defeat for McCarthy when four conservatives voted for others and two voted “present,” leaving him one vote short of a majority. After chaos erupted on the floor, a motion to adjourn failed and the House voted for a 15th time. McCarthy secured 216 votes, enough to win. 

These are the conservatives who flipped to vote for McCarthy after negotiations for rule changes:

  • Dan Bishop, North Carolina
  • Josh Brecheen, Oklahoma
  • Michael Cloud, Texas
  • Andrew Clyde, Georgia
  • Byron Donalds, Florida
  • Paul Gosar, Arizona
  • Andy Harris, Maryland
  • Anna Paulina Luna, Florida
  • Mary Miller, Illinois
  • Ralph Norman, South Carolina
  • Andy Ogles, Tennessee
  • Scott Perry, Pennsylvania
  • Chip Roy, Texas
  • Keith Self, Texas
  • Victoria Spartz, Indiana

These are the conservatives who responded “present” during the 15th roll call vote on Saturday:

  • Andy Biggs, Arizona
  • Lauren Boebert, Colorado
  • Eli Crane, Arizona
  • Matt Gaetz, Florida
  • Bob Good, Virginia
  • Matt Rosendale, Montana

No conservatives voted for another candidate during the 15th vote. 

