Jan 6, 2023
The 15 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to McCarthy for House Speaker
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The US House speaker fight is finally over.
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s deal that includes rule changes to give conservatives more influence has helped flip antagonists. A 14th vote on Friday night ended in a stunning defeat for McCarthy when four conservatives voted for others and two voted “present,” leaving him one vote short of a majority. After chaos erupted on the floor, a motion to adjourn failed and the House voted for a 15th time. McCarthy secured 216 votes, enough to win.
Related: GOP Chaos Spotlights Identity Crisis Bedeviling Party Into 2024
These are the conservatives who flipped to vote for McCarthy after negotiations for rule changes:
- Dan Bishop, North Carolina
- Josh Brecheen, Oklahoma
- Michael Cloud, Texas
- Andrew Clyde, Georgia
- Byron Donalds, Florida
- Paul Gosar, Arizona
- Andy Harris, Maryland
- Anna Paulina Luna, Florida
- Mary Miller, Illinois
- Ralph Norman, South Carolina
- Andy Ogles, Tennessee
- Scott Perry, Pennsylvania
- Chip Roy, Texas
- Keith Self, Texas
- Victoria Spartz, Indiana
These are the conservatives who responded “present” during the 15th roll call vote on Saturday:
- Andy Biggs, Arizona
- Lauren Boebert, Colorado
- Eli Crane, Arizona
- Matt Gaetz, Florida
- Bob Good, Virginia
- Matt Rosendale, Montana
No conservatives voted for another candidate during the 15th vote.
(Updates with 15th vote throughout.)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
CTV News exclusive: Bill Morneau 'worried' about 2023 recession
-
7:37
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
-
6:49
CES: Made-in-Canada Project Arrow unveiled
-
3:38
Travel agents say they could lose thousands with Sunwing cancellations
-
4:30
Looking to buy a house this year? Here’s what real estate experts are expecting
-
5:36
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board