The 15 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to McCarthy for House Speaker

(Bloomberg) -- The US House speaker fight is finally over.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s deal that includes rule changes to give conservatives more influence has helped flip antagonists. A 14th vote on Friday night ended in a stunning defeat for McCarthy when four conservatives voted for others and two voted “present,” leaving him one vote short of a majority. After chaos erupted on the floor, a motion to adjourn failed and the House voted for a 15th time. McCarthy secured 216 votes, enough to win.

Related: GOP Chaos Spotlights Identity Crisis Bedeviling Party Into 2024

These are the conservatives who flipped to vote for McCarthy after negotiations for rule changes:

Dan Bishop, North Carolina

Josh Brecheen, Oklahoma

Michael Cloud, Texas

Andrew Clyde, Georgia

Byron Donalds, Florida

Paul Gosar, Arizona

Andy Harris, Maryland

Anna Paulina Luna, Florida

Mary Miller, Illinois

Ralph Norman, South Carolina

Andy Ogles, Tennessee

Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

Chip Roy, Texas

Keith Self, Texas

Victoria Spartz, Indiana

These are the conservatives who responded “present” during the 15th roll call vote on Saturday:

Andy Biggs, Arizona

Lauren Boebert, Colorado

Eli Crane, Arizona

Matt Gaetz, Florida

Bob Good, Virginia

Matt Rosendale, Montana

No conservatives voted for another candidate during the 15th vote.

(Updates with 15th vote throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.