The 151 Best Movies and Shows To Binge Watch During The Holidays

(Bloomberg) -- ’Tis the season to be streaming, and whether you’re into fizzy rom-coms or action-packed sci-fi thrillers, there’s something binge-worthy for every mood. Here’s a guide to 151 shows and films that are sure to entertain.

Holiday Heartwarmers

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, on Disney+ James Gunn knocks it out of the galaxy with this hilarious animated adventure, as two goofy superheroes quest across Los Angeles to gift Star-Lord the actor Kevin Bacon. Infectious fun with a rockin’ soundtrack.

Spirited, film on Apple TV+ Will Farrell and Ryan Reynolds attempt to dazzle their way through this new Christmas Carol musical, and while you really should be watching Elf and Die Hard instead, this lavish spectacle has its moments.

Falling For Christmas, film on Netflix Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan makes her return as a spoiled hotel heiress in this fluffy fairytale. With a nod to her ole pal Paris Hilton and dressed to the nines in a hot-pink Barbicore ski suit, the flashy redhead takes a tumble on the slopes and winds up with amnesia and in the care of a down-on-his-luck widower. But for big laughs, watch Cooking with Paris which has an epic holiday episode on Netflix.

Wedding Season, film on Netflix A delightful look at the wedding season as a flurry of invites hit two strangers who pretend to be a couple to please their Indian-American parents. They sparkle in a whirlwind romance while dancing their way through a calendar of posh affairs. Stars Suraj Sharma from Life of Pi.

The Happiest Season, film on Hulu Kristen Stewart is home for the holidays with her girlfriend, only to find she hasn’t come out yet to her family. All-star cast includes Aubrey Plaza from Ingrid Goes West, Alison Brie from Mad Men and Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek.

Last Christmas, film on Prime Video Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones is a struggling singer who takes a job as a Christmas store elf. Things look up when she meets a mysterious man, played by Henry Golding from Crazy Rich Asians, and magic abounds.

Love Hard, film on Netflix Stand-up comic Jimmy O. Yang surprises in this woke comedy of an LA writer who is catfished on a dating app and decides to go for it, anyway. While updating the song, Baby, It’s Cold Outside, the unlikely pair realize they might be a good match after all.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, film on Netflix, coming on Dec. 9 The haunting tale of a puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy is brought to life in stunning stop-motion animation.

The Snowman, film on Pluto TV The classic children’s tale of a boy who heads off on a fantastic adventure with a snowman, streaming for free on Pluto TV.

A Raucous Good Time

The Afterparty, series on Apple TV+ A high school reunion gets out of hand and ends in the shocking death of its host. No one is beyond suspicion as Detective Danner, played by Tiffany Haddish, sets out to solve the mystery in this witty whodunit.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, film on Showtime In the wildest sci-fi family comedy action-adventure of the year, martial arts master Michelle Yeoh plays an immigrant mother who must harness the multiverse to save the world. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry—maybe all at once.

Save Yourselves!, film on Hulu Blissfully unaware that aliens have taken over the planet, a Brooklyn couple goes on a road trip to unplug from their devices.

This Is The End, film on Netflix Seth Rogen, James Franco and Rihanna run for their lives to escape the dawn of the apocalypse.

Bad Trip, film on Netflix In this outrageous, prank-filled comedy, escaped convict Tiffany Haddish is hellbent on getting back her prized pink car that’s been friend-jacked to New York City.

Peacemaker, series on HBO Max A superhero unlike any other, John Cena is irresistibly charming in this action-packed gut buster from comedic genius James Gunn.

I Love That For You, series on Showtime A home shopping channel host lands her dream job via a white lie that spins out of control. Starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, former Saturday Night Live castmates, with sidesplitting shenanigans from Matt Rogers, Ayden Mayeri and Johnno Wilson.

Chad, series on Roku Channel A confidently deluded teenager desperately tries to fit in at high school, with uproarious consequences.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, film on Netflix Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams deliver huge laughs as they battle pop stars in a global music competition, aided by the ghost of Demi Lovato and wicked Icelandic elves.

Corporate Sagas

Industry, series on HBO Max College graduates ruthlessly compete in a high-stakes competition for job offers at a prestigious London brokerage amid a lot of workplace sex and coke.

Severance, series on Apple TV+ This hyper-stylish, surreal puzzle box of a series combines sharp comedy and ratcheting tension for a wholly original thriller in which employees voluntarily implant microchips in their brains to separate their work and home memories. More is at play than just staving off corporate drudgery. Directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle and starring Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette.

Succession, series on HBO Max Grown children vie for control of the family’s media empire with head-spinning plot twists and turns. The Emmy-winning series is loosely based on Rupert Murdoch’s reign at News Corp., as depicted in the CNN documentary The Murdochs: Empire of Influence.

The Dropout, miniseries on Hulu Theranos founder defrauds investors of nearly a billion dollars and almost gets away with it, with powerful performances by Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. The show closely tracks the HBO documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

WeCrashed, miniseries on Apple TV+ Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway dive deep into the marriage of WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann. For a look at how they built the company into one of the most valuable startups in the world, watch the Hulu documentary WeWork: or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, miniseries on Showtime Uber founder Travis Kalanick secured market domination by bucking the system in the worst way possible. The series delights in telling of the excesses of Silicon Valley and the inner workings of venture capital, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman.

Inventing Anna, miniseries on Netflix The real-life saga that just won’t quit: Fake German heiress Anna Delvey persuades New York’s elite to fund her fledgling startup and ends up in jail for fraudulent dealings when an ambitious journalist comes calling to nail down the truth of the story.

The Morning Show, series on Apple TV+ A national television news network is thrown into chaos amid charges of sexual misconduct. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell and Mark Duplass star in this slick drama, with Jon Hamm joining Season 3.

Call My Agent, series on Netflix Talent agents in Paris scheme to keep celebrity clients happy while mixing business with pleasure. Rich storylines with complex characters make this a very compelling soap opera.

Strong Female Leads

The Crown, series on Netflix This award-winning costume drama masterfully chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact of the monarchy on her family, nation and Commonwealth. For more on the royals, Kristen Stewart delivers a heart-wrenching portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer on Hulu.

Wednesday, series on Netflix Tim Burton’s dark comedy centers on the eldest member of the Addams Family as she heads off to boarding school to hone her psychic abilities as a top-notch sleuth, starring Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman.

Julia, series on HBO Max An amusing biopic on iconic chef Julia Child, who pioneered the cooking show genre in the early 1960s.

And Just Like That, series on HBO Max The Sex and the City cast grapple with aging and reinvention in this reboot of the original series. For another look at midlife malaise, there’s Sarah Jessica Parker’s Divorce on HBO Max.

Hacks, series on HBO Max A legendary Vegas comedian played by Jean Smart—who has won two Emmys for the role—gets help from a young writer to freshen her act, and the ambitious duo form a bond to advance their careers.

The Chair, series on Netflix The first woman of color to be named to a university chair is given the impossible task of reviving a dying English department, starring Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass.

Pose, series on Hulu A poignant story about identity, sex and striving in New York City’s underground ball culture in the late 1980s and ’90s. Another outstanding show taking place during the same gritty time period—this one about prostitutes in Times Square—is The Deuce, starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Vida, series on Prime Video Mexican-American sisters return home to East LA to take over the family bar, and find themselves accused of gentrifying the neighborhood.

Maid, miniseries on Netflix A woman in an abusive marriage starts on the path to independence while struggling to free herself and baby from the perils of poverty, starring Margaret Qualley and her mom, Andie McDowell. Another great series about a strong single mother is Ginnie & Georgia, on Netflix, in which a woman tries to get a fresh start for herself and her kids in a new town.

Life & Beth, series on Hulu An exploration of sudden loss and self-actualization, starring Amy Schumer and Michael Cera. Similar series dealing with addiction and grief include Somebody Somewhere on HBO Max and Single Drunk Female on Hulu.

Nomadland, film on Hulu This Oscar-winning (Best Picture) stars Frances McDormand as a women who loses everything and finds freedom while living on the road in her van.

State of Romance

Emily in Paris, series on Netflix; Season 3 coming on Dec. 21 Lily Collins is as an American in Paris doing all the wrong things, wearing all the right clothes.

Uncoupled, series on Netflix Neil Patrick Harris is a real estate broker who is forced back on the dating apps when his longtime boyfriend ditches him. For a heartfelt, hilarious movie about the gay dating scene, Fire Island on Hulu offers bawdy fun.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, series on HBO Max Four roommates explore life on their own during their college freshman year in this chatty sitcom created by Mindy Kaling from The Office, now on Peacock. Also taking off, Tell Me Lies, just renewed on Hulu, follows a campus romance that turns into an obsession.

Love on the Spectrum, series on Netflix Reality television show follows the lives of people with autism as they navigate the dating world.

Love, series on Netflix A radio producer and television writer fall in and out of love in this sweet Judd Apatow sitcom.

The White Lotus, series on HBO Max Guests at an exclusive Italian resort find love and death during their weeklong stay in Season 2 of the razor-edged series.

Master of None, series on Netflix Comedian Aziz Ansari stars as an actor trying to make it in New York as he explores what it means to be an adult in his relationships and career. Fleabag offers a similar (if more devastating) look at a young woman growing up in the midst of an existential crisis as she searches for love and purpose in London.

Halston, miniseries on Netflix Ewan McGregor stars as Halston, the American fashion designer who loomed large during the disco era and was ultimately undone by the decadence of the time and a destructive relationship with his longtime boyfriend.

Pam & Tommy, miniseries on Hulu Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson nearly took down the internet when their stolen sex tape went viral, but the hijinks surrounding the heist are even more eye-popping. Sarring Seth Rogen, Lily James and Sebastian Stan. Watch Netflix’s The Dirt on how this 1980s hair band skyrocketed to fame and then partied til they dropped.

George & Tammy, series on Showtime, coming Dec. 4 The story of singer Tammy Wynette and her tumultuous relationship with country music legend George Jones.

International Intrigue

Pachinko, series on Apple TV+ Beautifully chronicles a family through four generations following the Korean diaspora under Japanese occupation. All-star cast features Jung Ho-yeon from Squid Game, Lee Sun Kyun from Parasite and Youn Yuh-Jung stars from Minari.

Tehran, series on Apple TV+ Niv Sultan is a Mossad hacker who becomes trapped in Tehran and is ruthlessly pursued by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in this riveting spy thriller.

The Girl From Oslo, series on Netflix A diplomat involved in the 1993 Israeli-PLO pact attempts to engage both sides to rescue her kidnapped daughter.

Lupin, series on Netflix A master thief sets out to avenge his father’s death in this clever French caper starring Omar Sy.

The White Tiger, film on Netflix Against all odds, an ambitious driver for a wealthy Indian family tries to stay focused on his dream to become a successful entrepreneur.

Outlander, series on Netflix A World War II nurse on her honeymoon in the Scottish Highlands stumbles onto a portal that transports her 200 years into the past.

Medici, series on Netflix Dustin Hoffman, as the patriarch of the Medici dynasty, teaches his children the art of ruling over the political and merchant classes in 15th century Florence.

Messiah, series on Netflix A CIA agent pursues a mysterious man who is sparking global unrest.

Servant of the People, series on Netflix Before he was Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy produced and starred in this comedy about becoming Ukraine’s president. Around the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Snowden director Oliver Stone to film The Putin Interviews, in which he talks about Ukraine. Watching the shows together offers chilling perspectives on today’s conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Dramas That Stick With You

Dopesick, minseries on Hulu FBI agents attempt to take down an opioid empire that’s destroying an Appalachian town, with unforgettable performances by Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Bear, series on Hulu Award-winning chef returns home to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop while battling demons from his past. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work in a kitchen, this series nails the propulsive highs, lows and sweat.

For All Mankind, series on Apple+ A cinematic reimagining of the space race, with the Russians beating the US to the moon.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, miniseries on Hulu A compelling retelling of the affair between US President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky which led to his impeachment, produced by Monica Lewinsky. In another political scandal, Hulu takes on Watergate with Gaslit and while it’s no All The President’s Men, it does star Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.

The First Lady, series on Showtime A moving portrait of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt and their contributions during pivotal moments in history while their husbands served as presidents of the US. Powerful ensemble performances by Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, Keifer Sutherland and O-T Fagbenie. Another great story to watch about Barack Obama is Barry, as he comes-of-age attending college in crime-ridden New York City in the 1980s.

Blonde, film on Netflix Artful yet disturbing dramatization of Marilyn Monroe’s loves and the horrors she endured in pursuing fame, loosely based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

Bad Education, film on HBO Max A Long Island High school is rocked by scandal when a student journalist uncovers an $11 million embezzlement scheme, starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, film on Hulu Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield star in this thoughtful biopic about Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, who built the largest religious broadcasting network in the world before losing it to scandal. The Righteous Gemstones on Netflix is also a juicy watch about a thieving televangelist brood.

Judas and the Black Messiah, film on Prime Video An FBI informant infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party to take down its leader. Pair with Seberg, which is about an actress targeted by the FBI for supporting the civil rights movement, starring Kristen Stewart.

The King of Staten Island, film on Prime Video A tattoo artist loses his father to 9/11 and is unable to move on with his life until his mother throws him out of the house. Based on a screenplay co-written by Judd Apatow, Dave Sirus and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

Mysteries, Thrillers and Psychodramas

Don’t Look Up, film on Netflix Astronomers try to warn world leaders of a killer comet racing toward Earth but are fought by comet deniers with disastrous results, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, film coming to Netflix on Dec. 23 The hotly awaited, cameo-packed sequel to Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out (on Prime Video) is whole lot of fun—with a completely different vibe—transporting its first-class sleuthing to an exotic Greek Island.

Candy, miniseries on Hulu A 1980s housewife trying to live within the confines of conformity finds herself the center of tragedy in a suburban town.

Don’t Worry Darling, film on HBO Max They have each other, friends and a beautiful home in what seem’s to be an idyllic community. But when a neighbor falls apart, a shocking truth surfaces, starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine.

The Flight Attendant, series on HBO Max A reckless flight attendant finds herself wanted for murder after she wakes up with a dead man in her bed in this Hitchcock-esque thriller starring Kelly Cuoco.

Dead to Me, series on Netflix In this clever mystery, a widow searches for her husband’s hit-and-run driver while becoming friends with a woman who is stalking her. Other great female-led thrillers include The Undoing and Big Little Lies.

Euphoria, series on HBO Max Glossy and intense teen drama rife with sex, drugs and violence—and startling performances by Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi.

Search Party, series on HBO Max Mindless millennials court trouble when they set out to find a college acquaintance who may or may not be missing. Brilliant casting of Alia Shawkat, John Early, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner and Jay Duplass.

Manifest, series on Netflix The plot thickens after a commercial jet reappears after disappearing 5 ½ years earlier. With some similarities to the J.J. Abrams classic Lost, available on Amazon’s Freevee.

The Gray Man, film on Netflix A CIA operative is hunted by assassins after stumbling onto agency secrets in this stylish caper starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

White Noise, film on Netflix, Dec. 30 Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are a couple trying to escape a toxic airborne event with their family in this homey thriller about love, happiness and the inevitable, based on the 1985 bestselling novel by Don DeLillo.

Science Fiction, Fantasy and Action-Adventure

Andor, series on Disney+ A gripping tale of a rebel hero who discovers he can play a key role in toppling the Galactic Empire — moody, cerebral with palpable suspense. A standout in the Star Wars franchise that includes The Mandalorian, and a class above HBO Max’s House of the Dragon and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Arcane, series on Netflix Sisters are torn apart in an epic struggle for justice and freedom in this moving tale based on League of Legends lore.

Top Gun: Maverick, film on Paramount+ Dec. 22 Let Tom Cruise jet you into the danger zone with the original Top Gun, streaming on Paramount+, while waiting for the blockbuster sequel.

Dune, film on HBO Max Sandworms! Timothée Chalamet is the son of a noble family who finds himself adrift on a new desert world, protecting the most valuable resource in the galaxy: spice.

Foundation, series on Apple TV+ novels from Based on the famed millennia-spanning Isaac Asimov, rebels create an outpost on the edge of the galaxy to rebuild civilization for the empire’s eventual fall, with outstanding performances by Lou Llobell, Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

Colony, series on Amazon A family fights to stay together when alien forces descend on Los Angeles in this well-acted and disorientating drama.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, film on Disney+ A martial arts master must confront his past as he’s drawn into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Simu Liu from Kim’s Convenience. For more breathtaking heroics, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is also available to stream on Starz.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, miniseries on Netflix, resuming on Dec. 25 In this prequel to the fantasy adventure series The Witcher, elven outcasts battle an all-powerful empire. Starring Michelle Yeoh, with Liam Hemsworth of The Hunger Games joining the cast in Season 4.

Loki, series on Disney+ Marvel villain Loki is pursued across the realms for messing with the timeline, starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Similarly cinematic is the Disney miniseries WandaVision, an unusual love story of superheroes living blissfully inside a sitcom series.

Stranger Things, series on Netflix If you haven’t yet caught up, now’s the time. Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder star in this spine-tingling 1980s horror homage as a small town is overtaken by terrifying supernatural forces. The Season 4 finale crashed Netflix.

Avatar, film on Disney+ Recall why this CGI eco-adventure was the highest-grossing movie of all time before you return to Pandora for the over-a-decade-in-the-making sequel, Avatar: Way of the Water, which premieres in theaters on Dec. 16.

Inspiring Sports Stories

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, series on HBO Max The story of a playboy businessman credited with saving the NBA with the help of Magic Johnson. The story has also been made into compelling documentaries for Hulu called Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers and Apple TV+ called They Call Me Magic.

Hustle, film on Netflix Down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a star streetballer in Spain and has one shot at getting him drafted into the NBA. Starring Adam Sandler.

The Swimmers, film on Netflix The gripping true story of the treacherous journey sisters took to escape the war in Syria and follow their dream to win the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Rise, film on Disney+ Triumphant biopic of NBA champions Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokownmpo and their parents’ struggle to provide for them while living under constant threat of deportation in their native Greece.

King Richard, film on HBO Max From the birth of Serena and Venus Williams, their father had a plan to make his daughters the greatest tennis players of all time; this touching tribute stars Will Smith. The HBO documentary Being Serena looks at the tennis legend’s evolution through marriage and motherhood, in what ultimately becomes the lead up to her decision to retire from the sport.

The Queen’s Gambit, miniseries on Netflix A young girl abandoned by her mother and left in the care of an orphanage becomes an international chess sensation in this stunning period piece starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Drive to Survive, series on Netflix A thrilling look at grand prix racing as Formula 1 drivers, managers and team owners face-off to get on pole.

Ted Lasso, series on Apple TV+ American football coach (and biscuit baker) who knows nothing about soccer is hired to tank a British league, but surprises everyone with his unfailing optimism—and wins.

Tiger, miniseries on HBO Max An unsettling documentary about the intense scrutiny Tiger Woods has had to face in his rise, fall and redemption as the greatest golfer of all time.

The Last Dance, miniseries on Netflix The Chicago Bulls ruled the 1990s. At the core of this star-studded team was Michael Jordan, who would become one of the most famous people on the planet. This is how his stunning NBA career came to an end.

