The 2008 Retrospective: How ETFs Fared During the Financial Crisis

Ten years ago, the financial crisis changed everything -- and helped create the world we now inhabit. Eric and Joel push rewind to revisit 2008, examine why ETFs managed to take in money that year despite the huge loss in the market, and dissect what's changed in the decade since and what it tells us about the future. Christine Harper, the editor of Bloomberg Markets, who covered banking for Bloomberg News at the time, joins to offer her insights.

