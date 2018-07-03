(Bloomberg) -- I have a running joke with my boyfriend about cell phone chargers in cars.

Everything we’ve driven in the past year has had USB ports—typically multiple of them—strewn about the interior, from the $280,000 McLaren 720S to the $60-a-day Toyota Yaris we rented recently to visit some friends.

Everything, that is, except the $244,600 Bentley Flying Spur, which offers an afterthought 6-inch black cable tucked inside the glove box as compensation for its USB-less being. During a three-day roadtrip test drive in Southern California, we noted this irony often.

You’d be surprised how much you need USBs to charge waning battery life on a 500-mile road trip around the California desert. There’s the inevitable route mapping and navigation that is somehow always easier to do on a phone than in a car, plus the need, of course, to take and upload photographs for Instagram. Then there are the hours of on-the-road screen time devoted to essential duties like Googling obscure rock stars to find out who they married, whether they have died, and when they put out that one song we both claim to love but can’t remember the name of it.

You can see how constantly having to reach into the glove box to crouch over a Wikipedia thread detailing Ian Brown’s early work can be a real pain in the neck. And it makes you miss all those Joshua Trees as they fly by.

This, of course, is the prime example of where car-enthusiasts love to live: The “perfect” car is not always the best car for a given set or setting. The joy of driving happens most indelibly in a relationship with a vehicle where the object of desire is loved in spite of its failings, and sometimes, because of them.

Which is all to say, I’d rather ride in a Bentley Flying Spur than in a “perfect” nondescript something or other any day, and I bet you would, too.

In the grand scheme of things, a missing USB port or two are minor details. The 2018 Flying Spur is so charming in its splendor that it made our three-day spree more memorable than drives taken in cars faster, more modern, and just as costly.

Bentley has plenty of good things happening these days as a company. Its Bentayga SUV set a class record at the 101-year-old Pike’s Peak International Hill Climb just over a week ago in Colorado; its 2019 Continental GT, like the 2015 model, has received rave reviews since it debuted last month.

This new Flying Spur first debuted in in 2013. That was after the excellent Mulsanne came in 2010 and, of course, prior to the elegant latest iterations of the Continental sports car. It will be replaced in the coming years with a total refresh. For now, it competes most directly with the $418,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom and the long wheel base $100,000 BMW 7-Series and $168,600 Mercedes-Maybach sedans loaded with all the options.

In terms of all-around value and performance, the Flying Spur sits in the middle of those, just under the regal Phantom and just over the Bimmers and Mercs, both of which are faster and less expensive, yes, but which lack the personality and style of the Bentley. As with the Flying Spur from earlier years, it remains a staid competitor in this high-echelon market, though with slight alterations from headlamp to grill, and additional customized and exclusive colorway options, to pleasing effect.

Small Changes

New this year are 21-inch alloy wheels in black (optional upgrades at $2,730). A new upright chrome grille and lower chrome bumper insert give the car a muscular face while the brilliant LED headlamps elegantly soften what might have been an aggressive look overall.

Its 616-horsepower W12 engine is a tribute to the glories of British racing (let’s not forget Bentleys were champion racecars when they first started), and its silky smooth suspension belies its 5,456-pound heft. Highway 111 near the desolate Salton Sea saw the speedometer cruising past 100mph; the car didn’t break a sweat. Top speed is 200mph—not even the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo can go that fast. Adaptive cruise control will cost you $2,980 extra but possibly keep you out of speeding tickets, so it may be worth it.

Made To Be Driven (In)

But I chose my words carefully earlier when I said I’d rather ride in a Bentley Flying Spur. Driving is a different matter.

Not because its chiseled all-wheel-drive and Herculean brakes don’t thrill—they do—but because lounging inside while someone else handles the demands on the road is where the car really shines. It’s enough to give one airs.

Among its charms are health spa-caliber chairs with thick beluga hides and piano black veneer trim at every touch along the doors and dashboard. Deep pile woolen overmats ($520 extra) and 15 Naim for Bentley speakers envelop passengers into a veritable cocoon of comfort. The wallet-thick windows keep it vault-like quiet ( watch out, Rolls). Opening and closing the air vents with the pull of a lever like an organ-stop is refreshingly tangible. In this world, tactile feedback from carpeting and knobs and levers and seating is paramount.

Champagne coolers, cedar safe-like boxes to hold mechanical watches, and stitching that looks like it belongs on an expensive Dressage saddle, are all inside upon request. Or maybe a picnic basket and matching luggage set are more your speed? Those can be had, certainly.

In a time where screens of all shapes and sizes dominate our perception and much of our awareness in how we process reality, the Flying Spur feels charmingly retro, welcomely nostalgic. Even the center command screen is downright small compared to the foot-plus long touch screens we see today.

So maybe it’s better it didn’t have those USBs anyway. Halfway through the trip, we stopped using our phones altogether.

To contact the author of this story: Hannah Elliott in New York at helliott8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Justin Ocean at jocean1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.