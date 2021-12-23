(Bloomberg) --

It will be tough to beat this year for ETFs, which saw record flows of nearly one trillion dollars as well as 450 new launches. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 returned an absurd 26%. Can this all this carry on and be repeated in 2022? Or should we brace for a much tougher landscape?

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel speak with Katie Greifeld of Bloomberg News and Todd Rosenbluth of CFRA about 2022 including flows, crypto, themes, mutual fund-to-ETF conversions—and yet another steak-dinner bet between Eric and Todd.

