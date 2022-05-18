(Bloomberg) -- I don’t know who the customer for a meal kit from Eleven Madison Home might be, but it won’t be me.

Beginning this week, the bourgeois lifestyle brand, an extension of the pricey landmark restaurant in Manhattan, will send a weekly box of food to your home with three full meals, a snack, and a dessert for one person; the kit will contain entirely plant-based food—some ready to eat and some ready to cook—for $150. For $285 (plus tax but no delivery fee), the box will feed two. It’s essentially a high-end riff on making “Meatless Mondays” a cinch. Part of the proceeds will benefit Rethink Food.

It’s been just over a year since chef Daniel Humm announced that, to slow climate change, he was transforming his Eleven Madison Park from a fine dining place known for lavender-honey roasted duck into a plant-based one that would serve cucumber melon tartare and roasted eggplant with mushrooms. I haven’t been to the restaurant—some tasting menus seem to leave me feeling both hungry and broke—but I did enjoy the chronicles of the multicourse vegan meal.

Compared to $335 for a single tasting menu at the restaurant, or the $475 for the roast duck box it previously sold, $285 for a day of food for two people, especially when the portions are so generous and inflation out of control, is not completely outlandish. It is still outside my family’s normal budget, though it would be a fun way to try Humm’s food. Expensing the delivery box on my corporate card sealed the deal.

As the head food preparer of this household, I ordered the box for two: I couldn’t cook dinner for myself and leave my two kids and husband, Ray, to fend for themselves, but I could give the kids leftovers and make the adults something fancy once the children were asleep. That meant ordering a full day’s worth of food for both of us, which didn’t make a lot of practical sense. I work from home, and he goes to an office, so we usually eat only dinner together. As it turned out, my almost-2-year-old had to stay home sick on food kit-testing day, so Ray stayed, too, to split child-care duties. Now I had two additional mouths to feed.

At the top of the meal box lay a large green envelope fit for a bar mitzvah invitation. Inside were a green menu and a smaller brown envelope that looked like a response card but turned out to be a “welcome letter” from Humm. All the food except dinner and the cookies was ready to eat, which suited a woman with a job to do while taking care of a kid.

For breakfast, we were each allotted a jar of coconut chia yogurt topped with strawberry jam and a granola bar. Coconut milk or cream as a dairy replacement can be both deliciously creamy and surprisingly caloric; as with so many yogurts—both dairy and vegan—this one tasted highly sweetened. Coconut yogurt isn’t naturally high in protein, either; the chia seeds presumably made up for that.

Ray, my daughter, and I all shared a single jar, and it was enough. I was the only one who liked it. The yogurt tasted best at the bottom of the container, where the jam hadn’t gotten mixed in and the sourness could still come through. In dubbing it “supermarket yogurt,” Ray didn’t realize he was offering high praise for a vegan product by saying it was indistinguishable from the real thing.

The granola bar was also too sweet for me, but my toddler ate it happily. She then spotted the “snack” of root vegetable chips that seemed like moderately improved versions of Terra Chips. We both devoured them.

For lunch, I had the spring vegetable minestrone. What it lacked in vibrancy it made up for in quantity. The label boasted fresh vegetables: snap peas, fava beans, cannellini beans, and an array of herbs. But the soup was lackluster for having come from a Michelin-starred source, tasting more like a can of Campbell’s soup with added fresh vegetables than something that the menu says “has been part of the Eleven Madison Park repertoire for a long time.” What’s worse, the snap peas hadn’t had their inedible fibers removed, so I had to keep spitting them out.

The gem lettuce wedge salad with chickpeas and lemon-tahini dressing was much better, if sparse, infused with a delicate smokiness and crunchy bites that reminded me of Bacos, the vegan bacon bit salad topping of my kosher household youth. Ray made his own lunch.

The greatest disappointment, though, was dinner.

After a long day of taking care of a sick child while (trying) to get work done, I was looking forward to the relaxation of cooking. I poured myself some wine and got started. Overall, making the wild mushroom rice was lovely: Clocking in at 40 minutes and using only a single pot, it was easy and stressless. The mushroom broth with wild morels had the kind of depth my homemade stocks can only aspire to, and the rice came from a farm in New Jersey, giving me those warm, locavore feelings. The fresh morels, a finicky seasonal ingredient that sells for around $50 per pound online, are a true luxury ingredient.

But the enormous pot of rice, topped with three measly, quartered baby bok choy and some over-vinegared “pickled” mushrooms, reminded me of the lone protein-less, carb-heavy entree that until recently was the only option for vegetarians at most restaurants. Ray, who has been on a protein kick of late, was even less pleased.

We had been served a side dish. We added a fried egg to each. (It wasn’t vegan, but it helped.)

Cookies, and the act of baking them, are prime bribes in my house, so I saved the double chocolate espresso cookies for Tuesday morning, a prize for my 4-year-old if she could stay in her room until a civilized hour. So, after she finished the second jar of coconut yogurt, we sliced up the log and put the tray in the oven. Moist, decadent, and done in 12 minutes from start to finish, they were perfect.

The next day, I had Ray’s serving of that refreshing salad; on the third day, I consumed more of that mediocre soup. My standards for free food are not super high. Perhaps the customer is someone like me, but with a looser attitude toward finances.

I ask Jennifer Molidor, senior food campaigner for the Center for Biological Diversity, for her take on the menu. At first, she’s enthusiastic, noting that it could use some more protein but lauding it for “normalizing plant-based, sustainable foods.” That excitement fades a bit when I tell her the price.

“Ultimately, this is yogurt, soup, salad, chips and mushroom rice,” she says. “Not exactly challenging things to prepare to begin with—but every step helps, even with this niche capitalist enterprise.”

