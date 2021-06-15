The 31-Year-Old CEO of Budbee Is Already Talking About an IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Fredrik Hamilton, the 31-year-old chief executive and founder of Swedish delivery startup Budbee AB, expects his company to start making money next year, which will probably pave the way to an initial public offering.

“We’re going to be profitable next year, on a group level,” and after that, “I definitely think we will look at a listing at some point,” Hamilton said in an interview. “I want to build a European giant.”

Budbee’s biggest owner is Swedish consumer tech investor Kinnevik AB, which holds almost 30%. Late last year, Kinnevik injected more capital into Budbee along with another early investor, fashion retail giant Hennes & Mauritz AB, which owns an 8% stake. AMF, one of Sweden’s biggest pension funds, recently also bought its way in and now holds 9%.

Hamilton, who owns 19% of the company, says he and his team “absolutely want to broaden the ownership base.” Back in December, Budbee was valued at about 2.7 billion kronor ($324 million). It’s “worth a lot more today,” the CEO says. Kinnevik’s first-quarter report shows the investment firm valued Budbee at about 3.4 billion kronor at the end of March.

Budbee has yet to make a profit. Founded in 2015, the company lost 84 million kronor ($10 million) last year on sales of 400 million kronor. Management is still investing to meet demand and Hamilton says he feels “comfortable” predicting sales of more than 1 billion kronor this year.

Budbee will explore raising capital in the second half of 2021 to finance growth into more European markets, Hamilton said. For now, the company operates in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

This year will be one “of construction. We have not touched a penny yet from the funds we raised in December. We continuously have an ear to the capital market, but we will embark on a more structured process later in the year, if we see interesting opportunities.”

The company also needs to prove its business model isn’t exposed to the kinds of labor-related issues that have tainted the reputations of some other delivery firms. Earlier this year, Deliveroo Plc plunged more than 30% after its IPO amid concerns over corporate governance and labor practices.

Budbee has itself come under fire from union leaders in Sweden in recent months over its lack of collective wage agreements. Unions say drivers should have similar contracts to those offered by DHL International GmbH and PostNord Sverige AB.

Hamilton says Budbee offers better pay than workers can get through union agreements.

“The reason why we do not want to sign a collective agreement -- it’s not that we do not respect the compensation --we actually have better compensation than the collective agreements,” he said. “On the other hand, the agreements reduce the flexibility the company needs. I am incredibly proud that we as a new player can still have such good conditions.”

The Budbee CEO also says he’s very aware that investors will pay close attention to the societal impact a company has on the community in which it operates. That’s as environmental, social and governance goals become increasingly enshrined in the regulations by which businesses and asset managers need to operate.

“The S of the ESG is incredibly important,” he said. “We have been working on this since day one. I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if I exploited someone.”

