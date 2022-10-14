(Bloomberg) -- Liz Truss’s 39 days as UK prime minister has seemed as eventful as an entire term in office for some of her predecessors.

An ill-advised growth plan announced on Sept. 23 triggered turmoil on financial markets and forced the Bank of England to intervene to avert a full-blown financial meltdown. The drama culminated on Friday, when Truss fired her finance minister and reinstated a tax hike on business in effort to convince investors the government could be trusted not to wreck the public finances.

Here’s a timeline of events since Truss was sworn in little more than a month ago:

Sept. 5

Truss wins Conservative leadership race with a bit over 81,000 votes from party members. She beats former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and becomes the fourth Conservative leader in six years and the third woman to lead the nation.

Sept. 6

Truss meets with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle to formally take over from Boris Johnson and begins assembling a new cabinet.

Sept. 7

First cabinet meeting is held by Truss’s new government.

Sept. 8

Queen Elizabeth dies after 70 years on the throne. Her heir, Prince Charles, becomes King Charles III.

Sept. 9

A period of national mourning for the UK begins and continues until Sept. 19.

Sept. 10

Ascension council is held to formally proclaim Charles as the new monarch.

Sept. 19

State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place.

Sept 23

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announces his “mini-budget” to Parliament -- without the independent scrutiny of the Office for Budget Responsibility. Tax cuts amount to £45 billion ($50.4 billion), more than anyone was expecting. The pound plummets and bond yields rise as investors fear the consequences for inflation and government debt. Controversially, Kwarteng delivers a £2 billion tax cut for workers earning more than £150,000 per year.

Sept. 26

Speculation is rife that the Bank of England could step in with an emergency rate rise to calm market nerves, but cold water is poured on the idea by Governor Andrew Bailey, who confirmed the next hike would not come until November.

Sept. 27

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill says that the tax cuts require a “significant” policy response.

Sept. 28

As market volatility continues, the BOE opens a temporary facility to buy long-dated UK bonds amid concerns that cash calls would could trigger a gilt market crash.

Sept. 29

Truss stands by her tax-cuts, saying it is the right plan for the UK and that the government is working closely with the BOE.

Sept. 30

Truss and Kwarteng hold talks with the officials from the OBR but maintain their fiscal plans.

Oct. 3

Kwarteng bows to criticism from across the political spectrum and U-turns on plan to abolish the 45% additional rate of tax for the highest earners.

Oct. 5

Truss defends growth plans at the Conservative Party conference. A key UK mortgage rate exceeds 6% for the first time since 2008.

Oct. 7

BOE official says tax cuts were likely “material” for the UK economic outlook.

Oct. 10

BOE announces a series of liquidity measures to prevent chaos spreading beyond a £1 trillion corner of the pension fund industry using so-called liability-driven investment strategies. They included lending against a wider range of assets, including corporate bonds, and doubling the size of its auctions to £10 billion a day.

Government announces that its medium-term fiscal plan, along with forecasts from the OBR, will be brought forward to the end of the month from an original date of Nov. 23.

Oct. 11

As existing measures fail to calm markets, the BOE announces it will widen the scope of daily operations to include index-linked gilts to avert what it called a “fire sale” that threatens financial stability.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, an influential research group, says the government will need to find spending cuts or tax rises of at least £60 billion to stop debt continually rising as a share of the economy.

Oct. 12

Truss reiterates pledge not to cut public spending during Prime Minister’s Questions. She faces growing calls from within the Tory party to backtrack on her economic plan.

Oct. 13

Kwarteng defends tax plan while attending IMF meetings in Washington, and says he’s “not going anywhere” in response to calls for his resignation.

Officials at 10 Downing Street and the Treasury draft options for Truss to abandon a central part of the tax-cutting agenda.

UK bonds surge as the market anticipates a reversal of some of the sweeping tax-cut plans.

Oct. 14

Kwarteng catches an early flight back from Washington to prepare U-turn, but is ousted by Truss. Jeremy Hunt, a former cabinet minister who backed Truss’s leadership rival, Rishi Sunak, is named as the new chancellor.

Truss holds a news conference, confirming she is no longer freezing corporation tax -- an £18 billion blow for business -- and hinting at public-sector job cuts. Gilts and the pound decline.

BOE ends its bond-buying operation, with the central bank having hoovered up £19.25 billion of securities in a little over two weeks.

