(Bloomberg) -- Gina Champion-Cain was a pillar of the San Diego business community. She also happened to be running one of the largest Ponzi schemes of all time.

In this episode of Bloomberg Storylines, we go back to how Champion-Cain got her start as a prominent figure in the city’s once-sleepy real estate scene, and how everything started to go sideways when she sought to branch out and build a commercial empire.

