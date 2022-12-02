The 50 Best Wines Under $50 Right Now, From Alto Adige to New Zealand

(Bloomberg) -- My idea of a yearend report means scrolling through all my tasting notes for the wines I would be happy to drink again—and that deliver quality at a seriously reasonable price.

This year, I found more good-value vino than ever while sampling 2,481—yes, I double-checked—red, white, rosé, orange and sparkling examples from Armenia to Uruguay.

So where to seek the best buys of 2022?

As in 2021, my top country for the sheer number of fascinating bargains is Italy. Whether you want light, zingy whites or juicy, savory reds—or even wines from unusual grapes (see nascetta and kerner, below)—Italy always has something of quality to offer at a good price. This is especially true in lesser-known regions such as Alto Adige.

In France, look to the south, especially the Costières de Nîmes region in the southern Rhône and in Roussillon, where young vignerons are hunting down old vines.

Riesling from just about everywhere is still woefully undervalued, as are wines from regions such as Alsace and Muscadet. Inexpensive reds and whites from Uruguay are just getting better and better.

The sparkling category is booming, too: Good value can be found among France’s creamy-textured crémants and trendy pétillant-naturel, or pét-nat, sparklers from all over, despite supply chain problems.

Don’t skip Bordeaux. The 2019 vintage now hitting retail shelves is excellent. Blends from smaller châteaux can be super buys, as can many of the region’s whites.

The producers whose wines I’ve recommended in previous 50 under $50 columns are still turning out go-to bottles, but here I’ve tried to highlight what’s new.

Finally, take the opportunity to shop around and compare prices. The holiday season is a prime time for sales and discounts, particularly for bottles of bubbly.

Fun Fizz

Top sparklers now come from everywhere around the globe.

NV Bohigas Rosat Brut CavaMade mostly from Spanish native grape trepat with a dash of pinot noir, this organic strawberry- and spice-toned, medium-bodied pink fizz is a sommelier favorite. $19

NV Miotto ProFondo Col Fondo Agricolo Col Fondo is the old style of prosecco fermented slowly in the bottle on the yeast, or lees. This delicate example is cloudy, like a pét-nat. Its light, tangy character, salty edge and low alcohol (11%) make it a fine aperitif. $22

NV Paula Kornell California BrutRacy acidity, aromas of apricots and jasmine, and toasty notes of brioche add up to an elegant sparkler for the price. $23

NV Langlois Brut Crémant de LoireFrench crémants, made by the traditional Champagne method in eight appellations, are surging in popularity. This light, lemony-fruity Loire example based on chenin blanc has creamy depth. $25

NV Jansz Premium Cuvée Brut The frothy basic cuvée from cool Tasmania’s most famous producer brims with fruity citrus and green apple notes. Also try the creamy, strawberry-scented rosé, especially with smoked salmon blinis. $32

2018 Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs BrutThis Calistoga, California, winery is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It’s a good time to sip the rich all-chardonnay cuvée that’s been poured for heads of state at White House dinners. $35

When Only Champagne Will Do

Nonvintage blends from little-known grower-producers still offer the best values. But big brands have been upping the quality of their entry-level cuvées.

NV Charles Le Bel Inspiration 1818 Brut by Billecart-SalmonFew great Champagne houses offer second labels. But the legendary Billecart-Salmon house makes its nutty-rich, citrusy example from younger vines. It’s a great one to pop at a party. $35

NV Gosset Grande Reserve BrutFull-bodied and generous, this golden-colored bubbly shows off Gosset’s trademark richness and intensity. The vivid flavors remind me of salted almonds, ginger and chalk. Usually more than $50 a bottle, it’s on sale at Zachys now. $38

NV Nicolas Maillart Platine Premier Cru BrutThree hundred years of family tradition lie behind this little-known but serious and vibrant grower Champagne, which is made and bottled by the person who grows the grapes. It’s based on pinot noir and has jasmine aromas and toasty flavors. $39

NV Lanson Le Black Label BrutImpressively complex for the price, this stylish basic blend from a well-known Champagne house exudes charm, crisp yellow fruit and aromas of warm honey and biscuits. $40

NV Aubry Brut Premier Cru The dynamic twin brothers at this grower-producer add a dash of forgotten varieties such as petit meslier to a classic blend. Expect savory flavors and a zingy lemon zest finish. $44

NV Delouvin Nowack Carte Rubis Brut Rosé champagnes for $50 or less are tough to find. This one, new to me, is 100% organic pinot meunier. Its bright red berry fruitiness is perfect with smoked salmon. $50

White Wines, for the Win

From light, bright aperitifs to lusciously rich wines for a grand dinner.

2020 Château de la Ragotière Cuvée Amélie Sur Lie MuscadetThe bone-dry, light-bodied, minerally whites from Muscadet continue to be stellar bargains. This one, aged sur lie (on leftover yeast from fermentation), has a soft, rich texture. $15

2020 Château Puyanché Francs Côtes de Bordeaux BlancIn the US, Bordeaux white blends of sauvignon blanc and sémillon are on a roll. This one offers tangy flavors and lush texture—and a vineyard sustainability program that features insect-eating bats. $17

2021 Garofoli Supera Verdicchio di MatelicaThink of verdicchio as Italy’s version of crisp, minerally, high-acid chablis. This bottling is new to the winery’s good-value lineup. $19

2021 Château Mourgues du Grès Galets Dorés Cool Costières de Nîmes is a Rhône Valley secret spot that overdelivers on quality. Whites are rare (5% of production), and this round blend of five grapes is light but packed with flavor. $20

2020 Inama Carbonare Soave ClassicoVolcanic soil gives this Soave Classico from a special hillside cru a strong mineral character. Inama, one of the region’s top producers, makes several versions, and all are impressive. $27

2020 Elvio Cogno Anas-Cetta LangheThe famous Barolo producer was the first to focus on the unusual white nascetta grape. The 2020 vintage shows off an appealing crushed-almond and herb character. $28

2021 Pacher Hof Kerner Alto AdigeClear, fresh and light, this mountain white from Italy’s Alto Adige is also medium-bodied and full of flavor. It suggests crushed mint, white peaches and rushing streams. $29

2021 Kumeu River Estate ChardonnayNew Zealand may not come to mind when you think of chardonnay, but this pioneering estate has mastered the grape. Its blend has the texture and balance of a white Burgundy. $32

2021 Picayune Albariño Rusty Gate Farm Russian River Valley The native Spanish variety is gaining traction in California, where young French winemaker Claire Ducrocq Weinkauf makes this rich-textured bottle (not pictured) that’s loaded with personality and verve. $34

2020 Hillick & Hobbs Dry RieslingWhy don’t people drink more riesling? Top California winemaker Paul Hobbs is behind this new Finger Lakes winery. This second vintage, with floral aromas, is made in a rich, powerful style. $35

2019 Château de Bois-Brinçon Anjou Blanc Terre de Grès Notes of pear, peach and honey stand out in this Loire Valley white. It’s made from very old biodynamically farmed chenin blanc vines. $35

2019 Ponzi Vineyards Laurelwood District ChardonnayOregon is more than pinot noir. What stands out in this distinctive, floral and ginger-scented white are its velvety texture and mineral finish. $40

2017 Otronia 45 Rugientes Corte de BlancasThis complex new white, with tropical fruit notes, hails from organic grapes in Patagonia. It’s a bold blend of gewürztraminer, chardonnay and pinot grigio. $50

2020 Pieropan la Rocca Soave Classico Soave is in the middle of a renaissance, but prices haven’t caught up. This organic single-vineyard example from a great winery will surprise you with its saffron aromas and complexity. $50

Rosé for All Seasons

Dry pink wines for savoring year-round with food or as the essential party sipper.

2021 Les Sarrins RoséThis savory, light-pink Provence wine was introduced in the US in 2022. The talent behind it is renowned Champagne producer Bruno Paillard. $19

2021 Château la Mascaronne RoséBordeaux château proprietor Michel Reybier owns this organic estate, and NBA star Tony Parker invested in it this year. Fresh and spicy, the wine is everything a Provence pink should be. $25

2020 Valerie Tissot Poulsard RoséIn the Jura, poulsard is the great red grape. It also turns out to make an amazingly complex and versatile rosé. (The colorful clown label reminds you to keep things fun.) $26

2021 Bouchaine Vin Gris of Pinot NoirThe watermelon and wild strawberry aromas and crisp melon-and-slate flavors of this Napa rosé go with everything, and the tall slim bottle looks great on a table. $30

2020 Clos Cibonne Côtes de Provence Cuvée Tradition RoséTibouren, the main grape for this classic pink cuvée, provides the structure, texture and weight to age for a decade and more. And it’s one of the least expensive, serious rosés around. $36

Reds to Pair with Pizza or Steak

From light and lively to big and bold.

2018 Avignonesi Toscana Cantaloro Rosso A perfect inexpensive house red for takeout pizza. I’ve seen this smooth, fruity everyday wine—made from organic and biodynamic grapes—for as little as $9. $13

2020 Guímaro Mencía Ribeira SacraSpanish grape mencía thrives in the now trendy Ribeira Sacra region of cool Galicia. This dark-fruited, silky-supple example is made without oak aging. Pair it with roast pork. $18

2020 Sallier de la Tour Nero d’AvolaEarthy and savory, this lush Sicilian bottle comes from a grand estate that’s now managed by famed wine producer Tasca d’Almerita. Also look for the rosé. $19

2020 Bodega Garzón Marselan ReservaFor a satisfying full-bodied wine with personality and soft, plump fruit, it’s hard to beat this organic Uruguayan red. Marselan is a cross between cabernet sauvignon and grenache. $20

2020 Viña Progreso Revolution TannatTalented winemaker Gabriel Pisano is part of the younger generation leading a revolution in Uruguay. His tannat is fresh, juicy, pure and filled with bright energy. It’s a terrific steak wine. $23

2018 Ver Sacrum Doña Mencia de los AndesThe Los Chacayes area of the Uco Valley is one of Argentina’s exciting wine hot spots right now. This food-friendly red makes you think of juicy sweet and sour cherries with a kick. $28

2021 Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin de Tablas RougeJust about every wine from this organic pioneer in Paso Robles, California, is delicious. This soft, plummy, licorice-scented, Rhône-style red blends four varieties from 10 vineyards. $33

2019 Evening Land Vineyards Seven Springs PassetoutgrainThis is an organic and biodynamic Oregon version of Burgundy’s underrated gamay and pinot noir blends. The refreshing wild cherry fruit seduces. Serve slightly chilled. $35

NV 17 Cain CuvéeAlways a bargain, the Napa Valley Bordeaux-style blend of two vintages offers wonderful fruity aromas, refreshing yet complex flavors and elegant structure. It’s ready to drink now. $36

2018 Château du Moulin-à-Vent “Moulin-à -Vent”Moulin-à-Vent never fails, and Beaujolais from this prestigious cru is still a good value. Expect rose and violet aromas, cherry and plum juiciness, and serious structure for longer aging. $38

2019 Pegasus Bay Pinot NoirNew Zealand is more than sauvignon blanc. This supple-textured, layered pinot from the North Canterbury region shows why. Savor the pomegranate and truffle aromas. $50

2019 Château la LaguneFrost hit the 2018 crop, but 2019 was a stunner for this organically farmed estate. Elegant, sensual and polished, it brims with cassis and violet aromas and very pure cassis flavors. $50

2019 Clos du Val Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon This entry-level cab from an historic Napa estate is a deal: well-balanced and smooth, with less oak than in recent years, velvety tannins and notes of cedar and cassis. $50

Wines for Geeks, not Nerds

Embrace the unusual, whether orange or natural or no sulfur.

2020 Longavi Glup! Naranjo Moscatel de AlejandriaThis exciting, floral-scented, quaffable orange wine is made from a single plot of old moscatel vines in the Itata region of Chile. It will appeal even to those who don’t like orange wines. $22

2021 Swick the Flood WhiteThis tasty Oregon-Washington state blend is a cloudy, natural-style skin-contact orange wine that’s not funky or too tannic. It’s ripe and juicy, with spicy aromas. $26

2021 Matassa Cuvée Marguerite Vin de France BlancThere’s a cult following for the wines from this organic-biodynamic estate in France’s Roussillon. This complex no-sulfur orange wine is all intense tropical fruit and rich texture. $35

And for Dessert …

Sweet wines for sipping.

2018 Kracher Beerenauslese Cuvée Succulent apricot sweetness balanced by vivid lemony freshness makes this Austrian white blend an ideal sip at the end of a rich meal. It’s so intense that a little goes a long way. $35 for 375ml

1994 Moulin Touchais Coteaux du LayonLate-harvest Loire Valley chenin blancs combine honeyed richness with citrusy acidity. This rerelease is not complex, but it offers the chance to savor an old vintage at a bargain price. $35

2013 Disznoko Tokaji Aszu 5 Puttonyos OK, it’s just ever-so-slightly over my $50 limit, but this Hungarian sweet wine, with its intense scents of dried peach and gingerbread and honey-baked apple is worth much more. It’s only made in top vintages, from specially selected, completely shriveled, raisin-like grapes. $54 for 500ml

