(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks face the high-risk, low-reward scenario of selling around $50 billion of leveraged loans to fund buyouts before yields ascend even more after taking pain on recent deals sold at steep discounts.

There’s little room to maneuver for the banks, who committed to doing the deals months ago. Since then, the Federal Reserve raised rates to curb rampant inflation, bond and loan prices have tumbled and another 75-basis-point jump is likely when the central bank’s policy-setting meeting concludes at 2 p.m. in Washington.

“At the end of the day, using your balance sheet to win business is not a riskless trade, and given the tremendous move in bond yields, we will likely continue to see backstopped deals print with significant discounts to par, transferring wealth from banks to financial sponsors,” said Christian Hoffmann, a portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

The underwriters’ dilemma is on exhibit in the market right now. A Deutsche Bank AG-led group is offering one of the steepest discounts in years for a $400 million junk-bond sale to help finance the acquisition of packaging firm Intertape Polymer Group Inc. by Clearlake Capital Group.

The deal is being offered at 83 cents to 85 cents on the dollar, which would equate to an eye-popping yield of 13.5% to 14%. The notes were being marketed at 11% to 12% a week ago, when first announced.

But investors’ willingness to take on risk has almost evaporated, particularly since Friday’s consumer price index report showed inflation still accelerating after two Fed rate hikes. Market participants say credit spreads are going to have to widen to attract investors to anything but the safest bonds.

Yields on junk bonds are sitting at a 2-year high and risk premiums for CCC debt like Intertape have widened sharply. But there’s potentially even more punishment ahead, according to Amanda Lynam, senior credit strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., who sees spreads drifting wider.

“Bond valuations have repriced significantly lower because of the rate volatility,” she said on Bloomberg TV Wednesday. “We still have yet to see spreads truly reflect the very challenging growth, inflation and policy risks in the corporate bond market.”

Intertape is also marketing a $1.5 billion leveraged loan that is now being offered at a discounted price of 92 cents on the dollar, lowered from a range of 93 to 94 cents when the deal was first marketed. Depending on the size of the debt, discounts can equate to millions of dollars in losses for the banks underwriting the deals.

The group of banks that underwrote the Intertape deal could lose tens of millions of dollars on the financing based on the discounts at which they are selling the debt, according to calculations by Bloomberg News and a person with knowledge of the matter.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, who are leading the bond and loan sales for Intertape, declined to comment.

A Morgan Stanley-led banking group last month had to place a steep discount on a loan for the buyout of Therm-O-Disc Inc. The $360 million seven-year loan sold at a price of 92 cents on the dollar after initially being discussed in the range of 97.5 cents to 98 cents.

To be sure, not all LBOs face the same challenges. CDK Global Inc., an auto-dealership software firm, sold a $3.6 billion leveraged loan and $750 million of high-yield bonds earlier this month for its buyout by Brookfield Business Partners LP. The loan in particular drew demand strong enough to allow lead manager Credit Suisse Group AG to accelerate the timing and increase the size.

But the depressed market tone bodes ill for the rest of the leveraged buyout pipeline. Banks still need to sell about $50 billion of leveraged loans that they’ve committed to provide for buyouts, not to mention billions of dollars of junk bonds, according to estimates from Deutsche Bank.

Deals that were committed to earlier this year include one for Citrix Systems Inc., with underwriters pledging to support $15 billion of debt. Another debt deal for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is also on the radar.

Read more: Wall Street Banks Aim to Launch Citrix Buyout Financing in July

LBOs aren’t the only deals that will have to navigate volatile markets. Oracle Corp. may raise as much as $20 billion in investment-grade bonds to help fund its acquisition of Cerner Corp., though the timing may prove tricky.

