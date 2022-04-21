(Bloomberg) -- The field of “longevity science” aims to slow aging and make later life more livable. But will the science ever work? And if so, will it only be for the super rich?

On this episode of Bloomberg’s Prognosis, we pull apart the myths and misunderstandings about the modern-day search for a fountain of youth. What remains is a burgeoning industry funded in large part by the ultra-wealthy that’s really about making your golden years healthier and more enjoyable. If that means you get some extra time above ground, consider that a bonus.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.