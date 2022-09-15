(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

Active managers have, historically, had a tough time beating their benchmarks. Yet this year may prove to be an exception; nearly half of large-cap managers are outperforming. Can they keep it up? And can anything really reverse the massive migration to passive investing at this point?

On this episode of Trillions, Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber speak with Tim Edwards of S&P Dow Jones Indices, who oversees the SPIVA report, aka the ultimate active vs. passive scorecard. With his just-published latest installment in hand, Edwards talks through where active is doing well (and not so well), the role of fees in returns, and why bond funds tend to better than stock funds.

