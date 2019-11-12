Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Decrypted on Pocket Cast

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S.-China trade war has dragged on for more than a year now, harming the livelihoods of people around the world who depend on the two superpowers getting along. This week on Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology's Shelly Banjo profiles one such person: Michael Michelini, an American who moved to China a decade ago to build out his e-commerce business. At the time, Michelini believed that the internet was making the world a more open and interconnected place. Recent tensions between the world's two largest economies have put that faith in doubt.

Want to hear more? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts for new episodes every week. Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

To contact the authors of this story: Shelly Banjo in Hong Kong at sbanjo@bloomberg.netAki Ito in San Francisco at aito16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Shawn Wen at swen48@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.