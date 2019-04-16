Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

(Bloomberg) -- With 40 million users, Blued is a popular dating app for gay men in China. This week on Decrypted, we explore the company's next venture: a service to help gay couples have babies by surrogate in California.

