(Bloomberg) --

Donald Trump’s bestseller “The Art of the Deal” is often cited by those trying to understand the president’s negotiating tactics as he escalates trade tensions with China. Ben Emons, a macro strategist at Medley Global Advisors, has been reading a different book in an attempt to understand the other side: “The Art of War,” an ancient Chinese military strategy tome by Sun Tzu. A sample: “If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant.”Emons joins hosts Sarah Ponczek and Mike Regan on this week’s episode of “What Goes Up’’ to discuss the risks and opportunities in global markets as the trade war heats up. Also joining the podcast is Ye Xie, a Bloomberg Markets Live blogger, who gives his take on the situation and recommends some other literature that may illuminate China’s strategy. Stick around for the traditional closing segment “The Craziest Thing I Ever Saw in Markets (This Week.)”

Mentioned in this podcast:

Bonds Calling the Shots for Stocks as Rate Cuts Outweigh Trade

Markets That Priced in a Trade Skirmish Now Brace for a Bruising Fight

The Perils of Betting on a Quick End to U.S.-China Trade War

