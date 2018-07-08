The Bank of England Is on Course for an August Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are adjusting to an upheaval at the statistical office at the very point when they need as much clarity as possible to help decide whether to raise interest rates next month.

The U.K. Office for National Statistics is this week shaking up the way it reports growth, publishing monthly updates and delaying its usual quarterly figures. The new process method comes after most policy makers said last month they were prepared to wait to see how the economy evolved before hiking rates -- a move investors and economists now expect them to make in August.

While the new system means that BOE officials won’t have an estimate for second quarter growth when they next meet, Governor Mark Carney said last week that he was “serene”about the change. That may be in part because the BOE has previously questioned the accuracy of ONS estimates, relying instead on its own analysis.

Investors are currently pricing in about an 80 percent probability of a rate hike on Aug. 2. Asked last week whether the BOE would have enough information to make a decision next month, Carney said “the short answer is yes.”

The ONS will start producing monthly estimates from July 10, based on data for services, production and construction. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect it to show the economy expanded 0.2 percent in the three months through May from the previous period.

Crucially for the U.K., the monthly data for the services industry -- which accounts for the largest part of the economy -- will be brought forward by two weeks. Quarterly GDP estimates, meanwhile, will be pushed back by 15 days, with the first release on Aug. 10, after the BOE’s next policy announcement. That’s to improve the quality of the estimates, the ONS says, and could help reduce the possibility of revisions.

Among Group-of-Seven nations, Canada also reports GDP on a monthly basis, although their reading for May isn’t due until July 31.

Carney said last week that what’s contained in the data through May will be “almost as much information as what’s contained in the old three-month estimate that the ONS used to do,” adding that officials will supplement that data with that from surveys and their own agents’ reports to make their judgment.

The new system comes after months of policy makers and statisticians taking differing views of the economy’s strength in the first quarter of this year, when storms and snow battered the U.K. The ONS’s first two estimates for the period showed growth came in at 0.1 percent, a figure the BOE said they expected to be revised higher. It took until the third reading earlier this month for the reading to be pushed up to 0.2 percent.

Incoming data for the current quarter have been stronger, and Carney said last week that he’s more confident the U.K. is rebounding from the sluggish start to the year.

While he didn’t offer specifics on the timing of the next hike, he said that if the economy continues to perform as policy makers expect, “an ongoing tightening of monetary policy over the next few years would be appropriate to return inflation sustainably to its target.”

“The case is strong enough” for an August move, said David Owen, chief European economist at Jefferies Group LLC. “They still probably believe first quarter growth was up 0.3 percent -- not the 0.2 percent now recorded -- and will obviously have their strong views about the second and third quarter.”

