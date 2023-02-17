(Bloomberg) -- A senior European banking analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. is leaving his financial markets job behind him to start a new life running a family-owned Bordeaux wine estate.

Daragh Quinn, who covered Spanish and Irish banks for KBW from Madrid, has left the broker after seven years to administer Château de Fieuzal, a vineyard producing red and white wines, according to his LinkedIn page. Lochlann Quinn, a former chairman of AIB Group Plc, acquired the estate in 2001.

Quinn tipped off clients about his move into the world of viniculture in an email, in which he said that while he hadn’t always got his stock calls right, “I hope that over the years my research has been useful.”

“I’ll be concentrating on running Château de Fieuzal and hope to catch up over a glass of wine at some stage,” he wrote in the message seen by Bloomberg. “And of course, if you are passing through Bordeaux please get in touch.”

His last set of reports covering banks such as Banco Santander SA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA would be “my 72nd and last.”

Quinn declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for KBW didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wine Estate

Château de Fieuzal is a wine estate in the Pessac-Leognan region of Bordeaux, south of the city, and has 74 individual plots of six grape varieties, according to its website. Its reds are a blend primarily of merlot and cabernet sauvignon grapes, while whites are predominantly sauvignon blanc with some semillon. Its wines can sell for more than £40 ($45) a bottle, according to Wine-Searcher.com.

Quinn had previously worked at Nomura and Lehman Brothers, according to his LinkedIn biography. He had covered banks in Spain, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Mexico, he said in his email.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.