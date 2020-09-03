(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros. halted filming of “The Batman” after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus, dealing a setback to one of the highest-profile productions to resume after an industrywide shutdown.

The unidentified person is “isolating in accordance with established protocols,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

The suspension is a sign of the challenges facing Hollywood as more shows and movies attempt to resume production. The pandemic had brought the industry to a grinding halt in March, and many projects are still on hold.

The film, which stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, was under particular scrutiny because it’s one of the biggest movies to return to shooting -- and a key tentpole for Warner Bros. It was being filmed in the U.K.

The studio had previously pushed back its release date to October 2021 from June 2021. The movie still needs about three months to finish shooting, according to Variety.

