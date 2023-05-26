The Beginning of the End of the US Shale Boom: Big Take Podcast

The Permian revolution has powered the US economy, shaken up oil markets and shaped America’s foreign policy. That may soon begin to change as the shale boom comes to an end. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas joins this episode to talk about the end of the US shale bonanza, and what — if anything — can ultimately replace it.

Read more: Wall Street Is Finally Going to Make Money Off the Permian

