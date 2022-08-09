The Bennet’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ English Country Estate Is for Sale—With a Big Discount

(Bloomberg) -- A bit like dating in Jane Austen’s England, attracting a buyer for your historic country house can sometimes require a degree of patience.

The owners of Luckington Court in Wiltshire, a Grade II* listed property that was famously used as the location for the Bennet family home Longbourne in the BBC’s 1995 Pride and Prejudice mini-series, have slashed a third off the asking price to attract and seal the deal with their own figurative Mr. Darcy.

Fans of Jane Austen’s classic novel and the widely acclaimed BBC adaptation now only need offer at least £6 million ($7.3 million) to tempt its owners, down from a £9 million asking price in 2018.

With a history dating to the 11th Century, Luckington Court’s listing mentions a connection to King Harold II, who was killed at the Battle of Hastings, and has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, wine cellars, a games room, boot room and stables.

The new owner will also enjoy 10,000 square feet of living space in the main residence—not to mention five other cottages on the land—along with traditional farm buildings and nearly 20 acres of grassland and woodland facing the River Avon.

But for a certain kind of buyer the link to the Bennet family’s home as shown on the BBC adaptation will surely be the biggest draw.

The BBC adaptation attracted more than 10 million viewers, according to Bafta, and kicked off a revival in period costume dramas that paved the way for Bridgerton and Downton Abbey.

Writer Helen Fielding said she was inspired to write Bridget Jones’s Diary after watching the program and “nicking the plot” from Austen’s book.

Fans looking to recreate the celebrated moment where Colin Firth, playing Mr. Darcy, emerged dripping wet from a lake will be disappointed, however, because that scene was filmed at Lyme Park in Cheshire, 200 miles away.

Gerry Scott, the production designer for the BBC program, said she selected Luckington Court to represent the fictional Longbourne because it is “really just a comfortable family house with no particular pretensions to anything.”

Evoking a “cozy domesticity,” it was designed to contrast with the splendors of Mr. Darcy’s family home at Pemberley (Lyme Park), and the more gaudy Rosings Park (Belton House, Lincolnshire), owned by Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Playing the foil to the TV series’ protagonist Elizabeth Bennet, De Bourgh’s character speaks disparagingly of Longbourne, describing it as a “very small park” with a “most inconvenient sitting room for the evening in summer.”

The sellers of Luckington Court will be hoping prospective buyers don’t feel the same.

