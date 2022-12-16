(Bloomberg) -- In 2021 a mince pie shortage threatened the UK ahead of the holidays. (The potential crisis, which was based on supply chain issues and truck driver shortages, did not come to pass.)

This year, store shelves are fully stocked with the holiday pies. While traditional versions are still the most popular, offerings have expanded: Some boasting almond and crumb toppings, while other producers have gone further, with cheese pastry varieties and even concoctions that mash up the pies with Portuguese pastel de nata custard tarts.

With so many on offer, Bloomberg Pursuits asked Verena Lochmuller, development chef at Ottolenghi Test Kitchen, for her expert opinion on some of the foremost options. They ranged from widely available pies sold at supermarket chains like Waitrose to more artisanal options, such as the version made by the renowned restaurant and bakery group St. John.

In Lochmuller’s view, a winning formula produces a pastry that’s “tender and crumbly,” which “should be slightly sweet and salty and melt in your mouth.” The mince pie should be “weighty”—meaning generously filled with mincemeat—and contain discernible pieces of fruit. The flavor should be rich, with a good balance of citrus and warm Christmas spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

But Lochmuller isn’t a purist. She has a checklist of criteria she looks for—spice, a good pastry that’s well-browned, rich flavor—more than the actual ingredients. “I add pineapple to mine,” she says. “It sounds controversial but adds juiciness.” Other twists, for instance using grated carrot (a key ingredient found in the winner of Bloomberg’s 2020 mince pie taste test, the Waitrose Heston Night Before Christmas), are OK by her, too, as long as they work with Christmas spices.

At Ottolenghi, Lochmuller oversees the production of more than 5,000 mince pies for the holidays each year. Sold in stores across London, the handmade pies are boozy, fruit-heavy and not too sweet, enclosed in bronzed flaky pastry with tops that often show a hint of the dark filling within.

Besides being an exceptional producer of mince pies, Lochmuller is also a fan. She agreed to sample eight different versions in a blind taste test at the busy, light-filled Ottolenghi Test Kitchen in North London. Here are her verdicts, from the worst to (drum roll) the best.

8. Sainsbury’s

Price: £1.50 ($1.80) for sixScore: 2/10

This supermarket mince pie was the lowest-scoring of the bunch. Its problems were manifold: It was undercooked, with flavorless pastry and a too-wet filling. “The pastry is barely sweet, doesn’t have much flavor,” Lochmuller says. She found the filling to be too pale, with a texture resembling “gravy” instead of mince, which should have perceptible pieces of dried fruit.

6. Lidl (tie)

Price: £1.75 for sixScore: 3/10

In joint sixth place came a pie from the German-based food retailer Lidl, which also was underbaked, according to Lochmuller. The “pastry dissolved in your mouth” but not in a good way, like homemade flaky, buttery pastry does. The pie also had a “pasty mouthfeel,” the chef notes, and the mincemeat lacked flavor.

6. Harvey Nichols (tie)

Price: £10 for fourScore: 3/10

Lochmuller scored the mince pies from the luxury store Harvey Nichols the same as discounter Lidl, despite the higher price tag. She also found the elegantly packaged pie too pale, adding that a longer bake would’ve given the pastry more bite and taste. And the mince filling was pasty, instead of having a texture of whole dried fruit.

5. Fortnum & Mason

Price: £13 for sixScore: 5/10

The chief problem with this one was the pastry, Lochmuller says. It was too thick, despite tasting better than lower-ranked selections. She liked the strong, spicy flavor of the mince, she adds, though it leaned a little too heavily on cloves.

4. Marks & Spencer

Price: £2 for six Score: 5.5/10

The best of the supermarket mince pies Lochmuller tasted, Marks & Spencer’s offered a satisfactory pastry, which she describes as nicely “biscuity.” Although it would’ve benefited from a longer bake, she also liked the flavor of the mince, which was visibly dotted with raisins.

3. Harrods

Price: £10 for sixScore: 6/10

At the higher end of the taste test, the mince pie from the famed department store had a color that “isn’t bad,” Lochmuller says, though she did find the pastry to be “soft and cakey.” Pointing out a little gap between the filling and the crust, she says there should’ve been more mince to fill it. The pie, however, is generously sized, with better-quality mince than most of the others.

2. Gail’s

Price: £14 for sixScore: 7/10

The offering from the upmarket bakery chain was a hit with Lochmuller. The sugar coating on top added a nice texture and balanced the pie’s overall flavor, which “isn’t too sweet,” she says. And the mincemeat had a good amount of mixed peel and whole dried currants. The one problem: “It doesn’t feel heavy, hasn’t been generously filled,” Lochmuller adds.

1. St. John

Price: £3 per pieScore: 9/10

Lochmuller was “immediately drawn” to this one, especially given its slightly unusual appearance. An inch or two taller and more browned than the others, St. John’s offering more closely resembled a savory pork pie. The well-baked pastry also provided good crunch; inside, the mince was stocked with juicy dried fruit, plenty of peel, nuts and a generous splash of brandy. Lochmuller says she found little to none of the wet “gravy” that haunted the worst mince pies in the taste test. St. John’s was, however, by far the most expensive pie on the table.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.