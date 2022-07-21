(Bloomberg) -- There’s no denying the cooling relief of a frozen cocktail. And with temperatures in New York climbing into the 90s, as they have been in so many heat wave stricken cities around the world, drink sales are spiking.

“We can serve over 150 Sangre de Mezcal cocktails,” says Christopher Reyes, co-owner of the hit Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Mexican haunt Aldama, about any given hot Friday or Saturday. The frozen mix of mezcal, vermouth, and hibiscus is consistently the most popular cocktail sold from June to September—no small thing for a place with destination margaritas.

While Mexican libations have an affinity for going frozen, many bar pros this season are leaning into tropical concoctions. One of them is Linden Pride, founder of the aperitivo bar Dante, named World’s Best Bar in 2019. Pride says that he has seen “a remarkable increase in the demand for frozen drinks” since the start of the pandemic. At the new Pier 17 summer pop-up, Dante Seaport is highlighting its waterside location with tiki tipples, including a spiced take on the Polynesian Pearl Diver, with a hit of buttered rum.

Adventures in frozen rum drinks continue in Brooklyn, where the 1980s-inspired Thief is cooling down with a riff on the coconut-infused Painkiller. And at Chez Zou in Midtown, the bar team is dressing up their slushy piña colada with toasted coconut and raisins infused with the anise-flavored Arabic liqueur arak.

See the list below for even more icy beverages Gotham has to offer, including a reimagined Aperol Spritz and what might be America’s best frosé.

Get Shisklik’d, Laser Wolf

There’s just one frozen drink on the menu at chef Mike Solomonov’s popular Israeli skewer shop, set on the deck of Williamsburg’s Hoxton hotel with a view of Manhattan. Manager Brian Levine created Get Shisklik’d ($18), which manifests as a frozen Aperol spritz, built from vodka, guava, and lime juice. Levine notes that in Israel, guava is a common fruit. It’s also key to the restaurant’s chicken shashlik marinade, so it’s readily on hand at the restaurant. The Aperol’s bitterness helps balance the drink’s sweetness; the guava adds a tropical touch.

Frozen Strawberry Margarita Royale, Cosme

Harry’s Berries are the Rolex of strawberries: explosively sweet and wildly expensive. Bartender Yana Volfson, beverage director at the Mexican hotspot Cosme— one of the world’s 100 best restaurants—uses the fancy fruit in the Frozen Strawberry Margarita Royale. Spiked with blanco tequila, it goes for $30 (yes, those berries are pricey). A topper of Italian sparkling dessert wine gives it the “royale” moniker and a little lift.

Purple People Eater, Thief

When John McNulty opened Thief in Williamsburg last year, the tiny bar quickly became known for its frosé riff, which swapped rosé wine for riesling. Friesling is still a strong seller, but this summer, its head bartender Brenda Riepenhoff’s Purple People Eater ($14) has our attention. Her sophisticated frozen take on a Painkiller—the classic tiki drink and piña colada spinoff typically made with coconut, orange, pineapple, and rum—calls for a blend of rums, including one that’s cacao-flavored, as well as mixed juices, plus ube extract to add a fun purple hue.

Grasshopper, Emmett’s on Grove

Emmett Burke has earned praise for his namesake hipster bar and restaurant that specializes in Chicago-style tavern pizzas. There’s one very retro cocktail on the list, turned into an extravagant frosty treat. His version of the Grasshopper ($18) gets its mint flavor and color from crème de menthe, along with cacao liqueur, vanilla ice cream, and the amaro Fernet-Branca for an engagingly bitter edge.

Sangre de Mezcal, Aldama

This bohemian Mexican bar and restaurant with a sizable rear patio has become a Williamsburg staple. Christopher Reyes and chef Gerardo Alcaraz have earned acclaim for their house-milled masa tortillas and addictive agave-focused cocktails. That includes the $15 Sangre de Mezcal, their bestseller that’s been on the menu since the launch. Inspired by a mezcal-hibiscus drink Reyes tried in Guadalajara, he reinvented it by pouring it into a slushie machine and adding white vermouth, lemon juice, and a pinch of worm salt.

Pearl Diver, Dante Seaport

At its temporary summertime home on Pier 17 in the Financial District, the beloved West Village bar Dante has crafted a fun, sunny weather formula: Combine tropical drinks with Dante’s calling card, an aperitivo vibe and flavors. The most compelling of those cocktails is the Pearl Diver, a $17 slushie concoction from former beverage director Chris Moore. It’s inspired by the classic tiki drink of the same name that dates back to the early 1900s. The blend of buttered rum, orange juice, lime juice, and spiced pimento liqueur makes for a creamy-tasting drink that is, remarkably, dairy free.

Frozen Peach Gin & Tonic, Claro

Dedicated to hyper-seasonal Oaxacan cuisine, chef T.J. Steele’s back patio at Michelin-starred Claro in Gowanus is the ideal, low-key space to suck down a frozen peach gin and tonic ($14). Built by beverage director Jose Maria Donde, the pale pink potable combines leftover poached peach syrup from Claro’s rice pudding, peach liqueur, tonic, and gin distilled in the Catskills.

Alotta Colada, Chez Zou

Thanks to ample foliage, Chez Zou—the Midtown cocktail outpost located above sister restaurant Zou Zou’s—carries the air of an upscale tropical lounge. Beverage director Joey Smith has introduced several frozen rum drinks for these hot months including the Alotta Colada, a $20 anise-accented take on the classic, upgraded with arak-soaked raisins. The tart pomegranate daiquiri ($23) also calls for light rum, along with cachaça. Indecisive guests can order Our Viced ($25), which combines the two options in a swirl of creamy coconut and exhilarating pomegranate.

Chilla’ in Manila, Sama Street

When New York began allowing businesses to sell boozy drinks to go in 2020, head bartender David Muhs began making the Chilla’ in Manila, as an ode to the Filipino rum brand, Don Papa. It was so well received that the team brought the $16 slushie back this summer. The drink reflects the restaurant’s Asian street food theme, with a mix of pomelo, ginger cordial, and tingly timut peppercorns (a relative of the Sichuan peppercorn family) blended into rum, rye, and Aperol. The end result is a drink that feels familiar, but with a spicy twist.

Frosé, Cote

Flatiron’s perpetually packed, Michelin-starred Korean barbecue spot Cote is reprising its take on the ubiquitous frosé. Although it’s been on the menu pretty much since the restaurant’s 2017 debut—the original recipe came from beverage director Victoria James’s book Drink Pink—head bartender Sondre Kasin constantly tweaks it. The current version has a flavorful bitter edge thanks to a blend of Campari, Aperol, grapefruit liqueur, and rosé wine.

