(Bloomberg) -- With 800 square miles of rolling hills, picturesque cobblestone villages and stately homes, the Cotswolds is considered England’s most iconic countryside destination for good reason. Its historic pubs with roaring fireplaces are cozy in the winter; in warmer months, the area comes to life with alfresco lunches and sunshine beaming off the stone buildings.

But for all its perennial glamour, the collection of small towns and villages about 80 miles northwest of London has had an upscale enough makeover to earn a fresh nickname: “the billionaires’ new playground.”

Lavish members clubs from London such as Maison Estelle have opened dreamy hotels in the region, like the dramatic stone-faced Estelle Manor, with rooms starting at more than £500 ($663) in July. US interiors chain RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) also chose the countryside for the location of its first store abroad last year, opting to transform a massive Palladian manor into a showroom and restaurants.

Even Lakes by Yoo, an upscale development that creates second homes for many in the finance world, is doubling down on the area with a 110-acre exclusive master-planned community that includes 77 lakeside homes and 63 apartments starting at £800,000.

Still, with all the new places to stay (and live), the area hasn’t lost its historic charm or ambience. Instead, the latest projects go to great lengths to preserve what makes the Cotswolds so special—while adding dashes of modern flair. Take the Bull, a newly reinvented pub hotel with art by Salvador Dalí on the walls. It’s hundreds of years old but feels fresh and inventive. Here’s a guide to new options to book now.

The Bull, BurfordThis 15th century inn underwent a glamorous transformation last year under the ownership of PR executive Matthew Freud, who relaunched the property as an 18-bedroom hotel with four restaurants, including a 10-seat omakase spot. It’s in a town called the “gateway to the Cotswolds” for its medieval stone bridges and spectacular views over the River Windrush. As for the Bull, it’s right on Burford’s main street, close to coffee shops, boutiques and art galleries—though it may as well be considered an art gallery itself. It’s lined with works by Dalí, Damien Hirst and Grayson Perry. Rooms are country-chic with four-poster beds and rolltop baths, and all have access to a complimentary communal pantry with gelato, tea and cakes that make great midnight snacks. Rooms from £210.

The Pig & The Village PubSince opening its first hotel in the New Forest in 2011, the Pig group has consistently delivered some of the best places to stay across the British countryside. But with an eye toward affordable rates, it had yet to open in the pricey Cotswolds. Its latest outpost, a 17th century pub with six bedrooms in the village of Barnsley, has been serving locals and visitors since mid-June—though more rooms will open in a separate building in September. The lunch and dinner menus firmly feature British classics such as bangers and mash with onion gravy, or smoked haddock fish cakes, with decadent desserts like chocolate mousse or gooseberry crumble. (The Pig is known for simple fare done right.) The wine list includes plenty of English vineyards, and there’s beer on tap from local breweries. Upstairs, cozy bedrooms are done in moody hues of sage green and burnt orange, to complement historic details like exposed beams. Rooms from £215.

Lucknam ParkThis grand honey-colored stone hotel set on a 500-acre estate wouldn’t look out of place on an episode of Bridgerton. It’s long been a favorite place to stay in the Cotswolds, lauded for its indoor-outdoor hydrotherapy pool and hiking trails, which lead to small villages such as Castle Combe. But this year it’s upping its game amid the fierce competition. The hotel has expanded its cottage offerings, with two new stone-built guesthouses ideal for groups of friends or families (including dogs!). Each one has two bedrooms, spacious gardens, fireplaces and full kitchens. Also new on site: Walled Garden, a restaurant featuring produce from the estate. (Think spring lamb with feta and zucchini, wild mushroom and sweet pepper pizzas, or seasonal quiches and salads.) It’s a more casual sibling to the Michelin-starred Restaurant Hywel Jones, also on the grounds. Rooms from £380.

TreeDwellersYou can’t get any closer to nature than these seven fully serviced treehouse cabins set in the woodlands of Cornbury Park, opening at the end of July. The stilted timber-framed cabins come with wood-burning stoves and kitchens that are stocked ahead of your arrival with local cheese and wine. The configurations offer both one- and two-bedroom options—the latter makes a fun and easy escape for a family. And extra perks built into each one—outdoor showers on a private terrace, a freestanding bathtub and large open windows to welcome in the forest light—offer lots more luxury than your standard treehouse might imply. That said, you’ll still want to spend your time outdoors. Tucked in the surrounding woods are communal platforms for yoga and forest-bathing, and a concierge team is on hand for recommendations for local walks in the woodlands. Rooms from £220.

