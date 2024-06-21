Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'ddd' }} {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'MMM DD' }}
|
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'h:mm'}}
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'A'}}
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'z'}}
|
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}} {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}
{{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
|
Focus:
{{guestAppearance.focus}}
There are no guests scheduled for the selected date.
Please select another date.
What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:01
Inflation, geopolitics weighing on tourism industry
-
13:41
Project Liberty bid for TikTok assets part of plan to build 'a better internet'
-
7:15
Waabi CEO aims to launch driverless trucks 'faster and safer than everybody else'
-
8:07
Put Shopify in your shopping cart, says Evercore's Mark Mahaney
-
'I live in hell': Anti-growth fervour grips U.S. South after pandemic boom
-
7:08
'It's more psychological': Royal LePage CEO on market activity amidst rate cut anticipation
-
-
Jun 20
Homebuyers in Canada bet on more rate cuts with adjustable loans5:13
Homebuyers in Canada bet on more rate cuts with adjustable loans
Canadian homebuyers are increasingly opting for variable-rate mortgages as expectations build that policymakers are about to provide further relief on borrowing costs.
-
Jun 215:42
Car dealers reel from cyberattack on US$1.2 trillion market
A dealership in Phoenix is handwriting paper contracts and gauging creditworthiness with guesswork. A Jeep owner in Alabama keeps calling about when a replacement part will be in stock. A family in New Jersey is waiting for word on when they can take delivery of their new Audi.
-
Jun 17
Protect capital and improve returns with active bond management
With interest rate cut uncertainty, active management is critical. Rose Devli, Portfolio Manager from Dynamic Funds, explains why shifting gears on duration is important for investors.
Presented by:
-
Jun 205:36
Canada prepares potential tariffs on Chinese EVs after U.S. and EU moves
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is preparing potential new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles to align Canada with actions taken by the U.S. and European Union, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
Jun 21
The Week Ahead: CPI, GDP data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Jun 19
Canada can’t meet goal of 100 per cent EV sales by 2035, automakers say5:46
Canada can’t meet goal of 100 per cent EV sales by 2035, automakers say
Automakers in Canada say it’s doubtful there will be enough consumer demand for electric vehicles to reach the government’s target of phasing out new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.
-
Jun 214:34
Trudeau's future is tied to the vote of a rich Toronto neighbourhood
The streets of Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood are lined with arching maple trees and multimillion-dollar homes, a plummy refuge for some of Canada’s wealthiest families and top business leaders. Now it’s also a red-hot political battleground in the fight to control the country’s highest office.
-
Jun 216:35
Oil and gas industry making risky play in response to greenwashing law: experts
Experts in communications and greenwashing say the oil and gas industry is making a risky play in so fully scrubbing environmental claims from their websites and social media in response to a new law.
-
Jun 18
Canada's economy 'set to turn a corner': TD Economics3:28
Canada's economy 'set to turn a corner': TD Economics
Canada’s economy appears to be positioned for a rebound after experiencing weakness last year, but consumer spending is expected to be impacted by higher borrowing costs, tighter immigration policy and a softer labour market, according to a report.
-
Jun 215:20
All roads lead to Nvidia as tech sees record inflows, says BofA
The ongoing artificial intelligence frenzy that briefly made Nvidia Corp. the world’s most valuable company this week also drove record inflows into tech funds, said Bank of America Corp. strategists.
-
Jun 215:44
What AI Alliance members want Canada to prioritize
When more than 50 tech companies, universities and startups from around the world united to form the AI Alliance last December, much of the globe was still making sense of the rapid advances in artificial intelligence.
-
Jun 2010:18
Hedge fund Arrowpoint lures CPPIB, Temasek unit as anchors
Former Millennium Management Asia executive Jonathan Xiong’s new hedge fund pod-shop has signed up Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. as additional backers, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
Jun 205:42
CDK tells car dealers their systems will likely be down for days
Auto retailers across the U.S. are likely to be out of service for days following a second major cyberattack at CDK Global, the software provider that thousands of dealers rely on to run their stores.
-
Jun 14
'50-50 chance' that AI outsmarts humanity, Geoffrey Hinton says8:37
'50-50 chance' that AI outsmarts humanity, Geoffrey Hinton says
At a time when the AI boom is pushing tech company valuations into the trillions, the Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, is urging the industry to set aside vast sums of money to address an existential threat — what happens if AI becomes smarter than humans?
-
Jun 207:18
S&P poised to reach 6,000 this year before big drop, Stifel says
The S&P 500 Index could rally close to an additional 10 per cent this year, if past market manias are any guide, according to Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. But like prior “bubble” episodes, this one eventually has to pop too, the firm’s chief equity strategist says.
-
Jun 214:43
Markets today: S&P 500 trading volume spikes at Wall Street close
Wall Street’s massive expiration of options not only left stock traders more cautious, it also drove one of the leaders of the bull market to a roller-coaster ride. Volume soared at the close of trading.