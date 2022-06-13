The Best Restaurant in the UK Isn’t in London. It’s in Wales

(Bloomberg) -- The best restaurant in the UK is not in England.

The destination dining spot, Ynyshir, is in Powys, Wales. On Monday, June 13, it was named No. 1 in the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards. It’s the first time in the award’s 16-year history that a restaurant outside England topped the list.

Set in a traditional country house hotel, Ynyshir (pronounced “inis-hir”) is a buzzed-about modern, Japanese-accented restaurant headed up by chef-owner Gareth Ward. It’s known for featuring multiple interpretations of a given ingredient: Bluefin tuna, for instance, might be served as an “unrolled hand roll” and as aged tuna belly. The price of a meal at Ynyshir is £350 ($424); it’s £495 with a room. It shows how much destination restaurants, such as Blue Hill at Stone Barns, in Tarrytown, N.Y., a 50-minute drive from New York City, appeal to diners who value an experience. The drive from London to Powys is around 200 miles (more than 320 kilometers).

In addition to Ynyshir’s win, Beach House, located right on the water in Oxwich Bay in South Wales, won the award’s inaugural Food Lovers Award, which the public votes on.

The No. 2 restaurant on the awards list is Moor Hall Restaurant, which also offers rooms on a five-acre property in Aughton, Lancashire. It took No. 1 in 2021 and 2019. Coming in third is Brat, in London’s Shoreditch; the wood fire-focused, Basque-oriented restaurant from Tomos Parry is the capital’s highest-ranking restaurant.

Last year, half the restaurants honored were located outside the capital, reflecting pandemic restrictions and the favoring places that were near diners’ home. This year, 60% of the list’s establishments are located in London, including seven of the top 10.

The highest-placed new entry is fifth-ranked BiBi, a fancy Indian restaurant in Mayfair, from chef Chet Sharma, that is part of the JKS restaurant empire.

Although this has been a better year for London, the awards have a history of favoring new places over more established restaurants and chefs. The Fat Duck, the renowned spot from Heston Blumenthal, is not to be found. Nor is Darjeeling Express, the beloved restaurant from high-profile chef Asma Khan. Mere, which ranked No. 9 in 2021, has also disappeared from the list. The Clove Club, which was recently awarded a second Michelin star, is No. 55, buried in the second half along with such other notable places as Helene Darroze and La Dame de Pic.

Still, some famous names were recognized in individual categories. Winners include Simon Rogan, who was named Chef of the Year, and the Ritz, which won the Service Award and came in at No. 4. Ruth Rogers, chef-owner of the iconic River Cafe, won a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Estrella Damm awards are compiled from the votes of over 200 industry experts, including chefs, restaurateurs, and food writers. They are produced by the UK site Big Hospitality, which is owned by William Reed Business Media Ltd, the group behind the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

The Top 100

1. Ynyshir, Powys2. Moor Hall, Aughton3. Brat, London4. The Ritz, London5. BiBi, London

6. The Ledbury, London7. A Wong, London8. Core by Clare Smyth, London9. Ikoyi, London

10. L’Enclume, Cartmel11. Manteca, London12. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton13. Fallow, London14. House of Tides, Newcastle15. Sabor, London16. Perilla, London17. The Fordwich Arms, Fordwich18. Da Terra, London19. Kiln, London20. Kol, London

21. Noble Rot Soho, London22. Brawn, London23. Inver, Strathlachlan24. Lyle’s, London25. Trinity, London26. The River Cafe, London27. Tony Parkin at the Tudor Room, Surrey28. Kitchen Table, London29. Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London30. Sessions Arts Club, London31. St. John, London32. The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead33. Chez Bruce, London34. Restaurant Story, London35. Mangal 2, London36. Planque, London37. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London38. 40 Maltby Street, London39. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham40. The French House, London41. Bright, London42. The Guinea Grill, London43. Frog by Adam Handling, London44. The Parkers Arms, Newton45. Pollen Street Social, London46. Silo, London47. The Sportsman, Seasalter48. Pine, Newcastle upon Tyne49. Maison Francois, London50. Native at Browns, London51. Evelyn’s Table, London52. Hjem, Hexham53. Allegra, London54. Erst, Ancoats55. The Clove Club, London56. The Seahorse, Dartmouth57. Elystan Street, London58. Etch, Hove59. SOLA, London60. Trattoria Bruto, London61. The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds62. Frenchie, London63. Helene Darroze at the Connaught, London64. Kudu, London65. Osip, Bruton66. Midsummer House, Cambridge67. Bridge Arms, Canterbury68. The Grill at the Dorchester, London69. Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill, London70. Alchemilla, Nottingham71. Gymkhana, London72. The Raby Hunt, Darlington73. The Quality Chop House, London74. Rochelle Canteen, London75. Cafe Deco, London

76. Decimo, London77. Joro, Sheffield78. Mana, Manchester79. Paul Ainsworth No.6, Padstow80. Carters of Moseley, Moseley81. The Cottage in the Wood, Keswick82. Hide, London83. Orsay, London84. Ondine Oyster & Grill, Edinburgh85. Ox, Belfast86. Trivet, London87. Old Stamp House, Ambleside88. Opheem, Birmingham89. Sargasso, Margate90. The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh91. Tallow, Southborough 92. Aizle, Edinburgh93. Chishuru, London94. Le Cochon Aveugle, York95. Muse, London96. Northcote, Langho97. The Palmerston, Edinburgh98. Benares, London99. La Dame de Pic, London100. Endo at the Rotunda, London

