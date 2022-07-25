(Bloomberg) -- London has some of the best theater in the world, and no trip is complete without seeing one of the incredible plays or musicals on offer. There’s a rich history of theater here—from the Theatre Drury Royal, which opened in 1663 and is still in use (now showing the Frozen musical). to converted warehouses in Hackney that nurture new talent and tell contemporary stories. While it’s the home of Shakespeare’s Globe and nurtured the late Lawrence Olivier, present-day talent such as director Jamie Lloyd is creating innovative, modern version of classics that are bringing in fresh audiences.

The live performance industry has had a very tough time since March 2020. But this summer, box office and attendance at London events are back to pre-pandemic levels and have surpassed those in 2019 in recent weeks, according to the Society of London Theatre.

Related: The 10 Best Shows to See in New York City This Summer

A new theatre is opening in the West End for the first time in 50 years: @Sohoplace, right above Tottenham Court Road station. But don’t just stay in the West End, theaters such as the Almeida in Islington and the Young Vic, just off the Southbank Centre, put on fantastic work with world-class talent.

Now that shows are back and Theatreland is booming, here are our recommendations of shows to see this summer and beyond—from a Game of Thrones star killing it in her West End debut to an-all Asian adaptation of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard set in space.

Cabaret

Where: Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse TheatreWhen: Until April 2023Director Rebecca Frecknall’s version of this musical is better and more relevant than ever. The Playhouse Theatre makes a giant effort to transform itself into 1929 Berlin, complete with burlesque dancers entertaining theatergoers before the show even starts, and German schnapps and pretzels on offer. Film stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley have moved on from this production, but Fra Free (last seen in Marvel’s Hawkeye) is tremendous as the emcee, and Amy Lennox is breaking hearts as Sally Bowles. It’s easy to see why it broke the record for the most Olivier Awards won by a revival.

The Seagull

Where: Harold Pinter Theatre When: Until Sept. 10 The Jamie Lloyd Company has been doing some of the most interesting work on the London stage—the director’s sexy, transformative Cyrano with James McAvoy was the most talked-about play in ages—and the director is back with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. She makes her West End debut as Nina in this version of Chekhov’s The Seagull. It’s a stripped-back, quiet, modern take on the play that stays with a viewer long after the curtain closes. The “Mother of Dragons” is very good, but Indira Varma’s performance shines strongest.

Patriots

Where: The AlmeidaWhen: Until Aug. 20The Crown creator Peter Morgan moves on from royals to oligarchs with this timely look at the life of Boris Berezovsky (Tom Hollander at his finest). Berezovsky helped to guide Vladimir Putin’s ascent to the top, and his interactions on stage with Will Keen as Putin are equally thrilling and terrifying. The play was written before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it’s a show that has sadly, become necessary viewing.

Mad House

Where: Ambassadors TheatreWhen: Until Sept. 4Fresh from playing everyone’s favorite dad on Stranger Things, David Harbour is terrific in this dark comedy about family and grief in a post-Trump America. Bill Pullman is clearly having a good time playing Harbour’s unlikable father. It’s a wonderful showcase for these two talents.

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Where: Donmar WarehouseWhen: Until August 6Two-time Olivier Award-winning Noma Dumezwemi commands the stage in a tightly written, feminist sequel to Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, about motherhood, choice, and family at this intimate, Covent Garden space. It’s set 15 years after Ibsen’s play ends, but you don’t need to see or have any knowledge of the original to enjoy this. Dumezwemi’s scenes with Patricia Allison (Sex Education) as her daughter are especially moving.

Six

Where: Vaudeville TheatreWhen: Until April 2023This made Pursuits Editor Chris Rovzar’s list of the 10 best shows to see on Broadway, and his rave review is no less true on this side of the pond. He calls it a “perfect piece of entertainment,” and that’s exactly right. This is a riotously fun musical about the wives of Henry VIII, and I guarantee you’ll leave the theater in a good mood, with the pop songs stuck in your head. Six is musical theater at its best.

Henry VIII

Where: The Globe When: Until October 21The Globe is promising a new perspective on Shakespeare and Henry VIII this summer, with a show that’s set to “shine a light on the women fighting for a place in a man’s world.” I’ve not seen this yet, but the Globe’s summer series have been very good in recent years. Last year’s Romeo and Juliet, starring Alfred Enoch made me reconsider a play that I had first read at 13; it brought out the violence and impulsivity of the characters in a new way. Go see a show outside at the Globe, as people did 400 years ago, and then grab a drink out by the river if the weather behaves.

And what we’re excited about this autumn …

Blues for an Alabama SkyWhere: National TheatreWhen: Sept. 20-Nov. 5Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black) is set to make her UK stage debut in a play set in the Harlem Renaissance alongside an excellent cast of Black British talent, including Giles Terera (Aaron Burr in the first UK cast of Hamilton). The National sits in an iconic brutalist building on the South Bank—you can’t miss it—and it’s one of the UK’s most prominent performing arts venues that regularly transfer shows such as the excellent Lehman Trilogy to Broadway.

The Cherry OrchardWhere: Yard Theatre, in HackneyWhen: Sept. 5-Oct. 22There are a lot of Chekhov adaptations in London (including a very good The Seagull, mentioned above). But Doctor Who screenwriter Vinay Patel is returning to theater with a science-fiction version of The Cherry Orchard that has an all-Asian cast. That’s not something staged every day. I could not be more excited to see this.

Jews. In Their Own Words.Where: Royal CourtWhen: Sept. 19-Oct. 22The Royal Court describes this play as a "searing and incisive play looking at the roots and damning legacy of antisemitism in Britain—especially in those places where you’d least expect it." Sadly, this theater has itself has been accused of perpetuating antisemitic stereotypes, most recently in November, when a character modeled on Elon Musk was given a Jewish name. The theater, located at Sloane Square, offered an apology and accepted that there had been “unconscious bias.” I’m interested to see what the theater has learned by speaking with Jewish artists—and how art can help tackle prejudice.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.