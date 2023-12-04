(Bloomberg) -- Holiday party season is upon us, and if you aren’t hosting your own (we’ve got you covered there), don’t show up empty-handed to wherever you’re invited. Any one of these easily shared gifts will make you the favorite guest.

The Hard Stuff

Little Rest American Single Malt WhiskyTen Mile distillery in upstate Wassaic, New York, has created plenty of buzz with its first releases. John Dyson, former deputy mayor of New York City and majority owner of the Williams Selyem Winery in Sonoma, California, purchased this property in 2017 and brought in a a master distiller directly from Scotland. $100Loco Puro CorazonThe Mexican owner of Napa Valley’s Sullivan Estate is behind this new ultra-premium tequila that pays attention to terroir—where the agave is grown—just as if it were a wine. While Puro Corazon is the top bottling, it also comes in a boxed set with two other options in the family: Loco Blanco and Loco Ambar Reposado. $683Hennessy Paradis Lunar New Year 2024The Paradis cognac, as always, is stellar. But for the host who already has everything, consider the limited-edition version that’s bottled in white porcelain and decorated with gold dragons by artist Yang Yongliang for the 2024 Chinese Lunar New Year. £7,745 ($9,844)

Skiklubben AquavitThis US-made version of the Scandinavian spirit has a few additional fancy touches. It’s barrel-aged for one to three yearsin casks that previously held apple brandy or Chocorua rye whiskey—and sweetened, so it’s almost a cocktail. Plus, the name is fun to say (“Ski-kloobin”), and the ski club motif makes it a good gift for your favorite powder hound. $45Ardbeg AnamorphicIf you know someone who enjoys smoky Scotch, this newcomer is a standout. The gimmick is that they char the tops of the barrels and score them deeply to expose further wood, so the taste is smoky and sooty with lots of dark chocolate and a chile pepper-like spice. £130

The Soft Stuff

Amante 1530If you’re not put off by the quickly expanding world of celebrity whiskey and celebrity tequila, how about a celebrity amaro? From Sting and Trudie Styler, this one has bittersweet grapefruit and juicy orange tones. Bonus points for not naming it Message in A Bottle. $35Sorel LiqueurThis hibiscus-based liqueur has a deep red hue and plenty of holiday spice. It’s good to sip and even better if mixed with whiskey for a Manhattan-style cocktail. Best of all might be if it’s lengthened with ginger beer and a squeeze of lime to create a Hibiscus Mule. $42Heimat Black Currant LiqueurA new New York-based release brings lots of sweet-tart cranberry and berry compote flavors to the table. Pour a bit into a Champagne flute and top up with sparkling wine for a fizzy, sweet-tart Kir Royale. $30Meletti Coffee LiqueurThe family-run company behind this after-dinner sipper is known for making amaro and anisette. Arriving in the U.S. this year, it’s got a beautiful pure-espresso flavor tinged with vanilla, so it could also serve as a zippy addition to an espresso martini. $30Italicus LiqueurCreated “by bartenders, for bartenders,” this low-proof aperitivo has ascended in cocktail bars—but it’s one to add to a home bar, too. Calabrian bergamot and chamomile lend a versatile citrus-floral flavor. Plus, the bottle is pretty and giftworthy. $45

The Red and White Stuff

2016 Biondi-Santi (Il Greppo) Riserva Brunello di MontalcinoItalian reds are becoming the latest craze in wine investment, and this Brunello is one of Italy’s most famous collectible wines. The 2016 vintage was one of the best in recent years. $6502019 Clos du Val YettalilGet a piece of the first vintage of a new Napa icon. Bordeaux-inspired winery Clos du Val launched this flagship cabernet blend last year, and it’s a winner. From the Stag’s Leap District, it has the balance and elegance for which this winery has been known since it was founded in 1972. $2151970 Graham’s Vintage PortGraham’s is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year; technically it’s the 203rd, but Covid-19 derailed the celebration until now. This is a great vintage for its classic vintage port: Rich, powerful and full-bodied but balanced as well. Surprisingly, it’s reasonably priced. $159

Chateau Leoville Las Cases: Caisse Collection Miroir Millesimes HistoriquesThis incredible boxed set of great Bordeaux holds six bottles from Saint-Julien, one of four communes that make up the Haut-Medoc region. Each bottle is from one of the best, most stunning years in recent memory: the legendary 1982, 1990, 1996, 2000, 2005 and 2009 vintages. All are specially selected by the winemaker and ready to drink. $4,300

2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Orfevres Gold MedallionWhen price is no object, sometimes you just need a huge 3-liter bottle of great Champagne—the equivalent of four bottles. $25,000

The Stuff in Black and White

Signature CocktailsThe latest book from booze guru Amanda Schuster boils 600 years of drinking history down to 200 signature cocktails—with recipes and gorgeous photos—from top bartenders past and present. It’s the rare coffee-table book that can actually be used. $40The New York Times Essential Book Of Cocktails, Elevated and ExpandedIs 200 cocktail recipes not enough? How about 400? Featuring some of the most distinctive voices in the business, including David Wondrich, Rosie Schaap, Mark Bittman, Florence Fabricant and many others. $40Wine Sapiens, Volumes 1 and 2Chef Ferran Adrià, who changed the way we think about food through his El Bulli restaurant in Spain, has completed two of eight very heavy volumes, recently translated into English. Like Adrià, the project aims to make you rethink wine in a new way, taking on such broad, philosophical questions as: “What is wine, anyway?” €240 ($261)Agave Spirits: The Past, Present, and Future of MezcalsGary Paul Nabhan, an ethnobotanist, and restaurateur David Suro Pinera spoke with mezcaleros in eight Mexican states to create a serious, one-of-a-kind resource for all things tequila. $19 Drink Around the World: 101 Unofficial Cocktail Recipes Inspired by Every Disney World AttractionSurely you know someone who swears by the “drink around the world” experience at Disney. They will love this. $25

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.