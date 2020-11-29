(Bloomberg Opinion) -- This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve today’s most pressing policy challenges. This conversation has been edited and condensed.Romesh Ratnesar: On Nov. 23, the head of the General Services Administration, Emily W. Murphy, agreed to allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin a formal transition process, more than two weeks since he was projected as the winner of the presidential election. You’re the director of the non-partisan White House Transition Project and the author of “Before the Oath: How George W. Bush and Barack Obama Managed a Transfer of Power.” What’s been the biggest cost to the country caused by the delayed transition?

Martha Joynt Kumar: We’re in an economic crisis and we’re in a crisis with the pandemic. Biden and his team need information about those situations. They need to know about the projected distribution plans for the vaccine. They need to know about the relationships that we have with other countries, including what kinds of informal meetings have taken place, so that they can begin developing their policies. There are a lot of details that aren’t really publicly available.

The government doesn’t stop because there’s a new president. It’s a train that’s moving and he and his team have to hop on. And when they do get on, they want to be knowledgeable so they can be productive right from the start. A year before George W. Bush left office in 2008, his national security adviser, Steve Hadley, began working with the NSC staff on memoranda for the incoming administration, covering dozens of different countries and issues. They looked at what the situations were when they came in, what they did in office and what the situations were when they left. They sent those memoranda through the intelligence, defense and foreign-policy communities. Then Bush went over them himself. They also brought in President-elect Obama’s people at the leadership level in the National Security Council and had them sit next to the people who were currently doing the job. They talked frankly about issues related to that portfolio. And that was important for giving the new team a real feel for what the issues were, and how their section of the NSC worked. They went way beyond what the law requires, because they thought that it was important to be helpful. That’s what the Biden team has been missing.

RR: At the same time, President-elect Biden has kind of downplayed the significance of the delay and said it hasn’t stopped him from making plans and moving forward. How much has the Biden transition team been able to get done without having access to what would normally be available to them?

MK: One of the things that he did during the campaign that’s been helpful is that he emphasized a limited agenda. He’s focused on the pandemic, the economy, racial justice, and then an overlay of bringing the public together. He’s set up an agenda so that when he starts, he knows his presidency is going to be directed towards those topics and the public is familiar what he talked about during the campaign. In addition, the person he put in charge of his transition, Ted Kaufman, is a former senator from Delaware. The Presidential Transitions Improvements Act of 2015 was named after him. He knows his stuff. And Biden has a group of other, very knowledgeable people who have been in government and understand the issues.

One other advantage is that, because they were in government recently, many of them have security clearances. After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission, Congress passed legislation allowing people to get security clearances prior to the election, so that the incoming national security team would be ready to go from day one. In Biden’s case, [his appointees] aren’t starting from far behind with their clearances and having to fill out where they lived 15 years ago and the like — they just need updates.

RR: There’s been a lot of controversy about the role of the head of the GSA, Emily Murphy, and her failure to “ascertain” Biden as the winner and unlock transition resources. Was the administrator acting lawfully?

MK: Ascertainment has been part of the law governing transitions since 1963. The members of Congress thought that determining who won an election was no big deal — it’s the person who wins the most electoral votes. The thrust of the Presidential Transitions Act was to get transition work off the ground early. They didn’t want to wait until the Electoral College met. But there are no clear guidelines for how you reach that decision of ascertainment. Congress thought ascertainment would be an administrative decision, not a political one. This is the first time, really, that it has become a political one.

Remember, Trump doesn’t have elected office experience, or really even any political experience. When you come into the presidency, you go with what you know. They way you’ve operated in the past is going to be the way you operate as president. For most people, that’s meant that they have a good sense of the frustrations of not having all the power to make decisions. Whether they’ve been governors or senators, people who’ve risen to the presidency have gotten used to the fact that they share power with others. That’s not true of Trump.

RR: You’ve spent more than two decades studying presidential transitions and providing advice to incoming officials on how to navigate them. What drew you to spend so much of your career focused on this issue?

MK: For much of my career, dating back to the 1970s, I’ve been fascinated by how White Houses work. What I’m really interested in looking at is the wiring in the White House and how things are connected together. At one point in the late 1990s, I wanted to work on an interview program with people as they exited the White House. It was suggested to me that we could use that information to assist in the transition, for people who were going to take office in 2000. And so we formed a group, the White House Transition Project, that consists of scholars, political scientists, people who have studied previous White Houses and people who study political transitions. We provide information year-round; for us, a transition isn’t just the time of the presidential election.

Say, for example, somebody comes into the office of White House staff secretary. That person controls the paper flow to and from the Oval Office. It’s a very important position. We have organization charts that go back to the Reagan administration showing how that office has been organized. And we have an analytical piece that looks at the functions of the office over time and the responsibilities of the director. In this administration, there’s been so much change among those who are directing various White House offices, that we’ve been constantly giving out these materials as new people come in.

RR: Are there any guiding principles for making a transition smooth and effective? And based on everything that you’ve looked at over the years, what are the key ingredients of a successful transition?

MK: There’s a progression of decisions you need to make. You have to set up a personnel system that looks at what your needs are going to be — what are the positions that you can appoint people to, which ones require Senate confirmation and how you’re going to blend them. When you’re looking at ordering your priorities, it works best if you can first set up your decision-making system. You appoint your chief of staff first, and then organize from there and look to try to have a balanced White House, bringing in people with different types of knowledge. The first is knowledge of the president himself — how he likes confirmation, how he likes to make decisions. Having people that know the rhythms of a White House is also important. To really effectively deal with the bureaucracy, you’re going to need people with substantive knowledge about economic policy and national security and how those systems work. And finally you need to have people who know the Washington community, who have relationships up on the Hill and know who the stakeholders are on various issues.

RR: Based on what we’re seeing play out right now, the possibility of contested elections may well become more common, where the losing party doesn’t concede immediately and the transition is delayed. Is this problem going to repeat itself, and if so, what kinds of reforms could be put in place to avoid it?

MK: The GSA administrator has stayed there as calling [the election] because it worked for a long time, and nobody can think of anything better. Now that it’s moved from being an administrative to a political decision and we continue in a very divided, partisan world, we’re going to need to come up with something else — perhaps it’s a group of some sort that represents different parts of the government. They’re going to have to work through what the problems are and if there’s any way of giving guidance to the GSA administrator. But usually what you’ve had is presidents who saw it as part of their job to leave the institution of the presidency in at least as good shape as they got it when they came in. They’ve seen it as a governmental necessity and even part of their own legacy. If you look at George W. Bush, he left with very low Gallup poll numbers, but people saw his transition as a real model. And I think his place in history is going to be influenced by the very good transition that he had.

RR: Is there is there a role for Congress to get more involved?

MK: Congress certainly is getting into it. You’ve got letters from members of Congress to Emily Murphy, and she’s got congressional hearings in future. People realize that in a world that is so volatile, where there are so many issues that need to be addressed, an incoming president needs to have information. You need the information in order to choose who your cabinet secretaries are. You need to be able to work through, What are the issues in each department? What kinds of things are we going to have to figure out and whose talents match what the issues are?

RR: So what’s the bottom line? What can policy makers do to ensure we have a transition process that the country needs to maintain continuity of government and safeguard national security?

MK: I think it’s hard to legislate. The legislation that we have provides incoming presidents-elect and their teams with a system for gaining access to useful information. But you have to have leaders, particularly a president, who are interested in helping their successor and not trying to make it more difficult for them to govern. It’s worked in the past because people in office have wanted to be helpful to those who are coming in, even if they were defeated.

Romesh Ratnesar writes editorials on education, economic opportunity and work for Bloomberg Opinion. He was deputy editor of Bloomberg Businessweek and an editor and foreign correspondent for Time. He has served in the State Department, and is author of “Tear Down This Wall.”

