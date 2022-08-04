(Bloomberg) -- Burning fossil fuels churned out by Big Oil can power the world 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, sending power almost anywhere near-instantaneously. Unfortunately, this very effective (and profitable) source of electricity is pushing ecosystems, animal species and human civilization closer to catastrophe every day.

Renewable sources such as wind and solar tend not to have these unfortunate side-effects. But they aren’t nearly as dependable: breezy sunny days are generally not under our control. With nuclear power in retreat in most countries, though, these two sources of energy are the center of any hope humanity has to slow global warming. And for that to happen, there has to be a way to save some of that power for a, well, rainy day.

Toward that end, engineers have been racing to find ways to store green energy on a massive scale. Some of the solutions they’ve come up with are indeed huge—and weird. On this episode of “Power Moves,” we explore the ways scientists are trying to save power—and us.

