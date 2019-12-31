(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities have lost about $5 trillion in value and the benchmark is poised for its worst annual decline since 2011. But look closely and it’s the only regional benchmark index globally to produce stocks whose values have increased several times from the start of the year.

The share prices of the top two gainers on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index have more than tripled this year and seven others have doubled their stock values. This came at a time when the regional gauge entered a bear market earlier this year, falling 22 percent from its January peak. U.S. and European benchmarks, which have come close to entering bear territory, have had no such share performances.

“As it is, 2018 has been pretty eventful,” said Christina Woon, Asian equities investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Singapore. “The approach remains consistent in this environment, where unwarranted and outsized reactions that belie underlying fundamentals can provide opportunities to capitalize on selectively.”

Stock-pickers galore? The so-called multibaggers in Asia may underscore the “bottom up” approach to stock selection amid volatility caused by the U.S-China trade war and Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes.

Here are the top Asian stock winners and losers of the year:

Winners

Losers

Arthur Kwong, head of Asian equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Hong Kong, has the “bottom up approach for stock picking” down pat.

“Companies with sound environmental, social and governance practices are typically higher quality companies which are more likely to generate sustainable earnings over the long term,” he said.

--With assistance from Livia Yap.

To contact the reporter on this story: Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.