(Bloomberg) -- From sci-fi style concept cars featuring holograms and neon lights, to more run-of-the-mill hatchbacks, some of the world’s biggest automakers showed off their latest models at the bustling auto show in Shanghai. Once again, battery power took center stage, with makers jostling to show off their electrification credentials.

Here’s a selection of the best cars the show has to offer:

BYD Yangwang U9

BYD’s two-door sports supercar can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in just two seconds. Equipped with the Chinese automaker’s advanced DiSus-X vehicle control system, the vehicle can adjust its height, dance and even hop off the ground. Expected to start from around 1 million ($145,000).

Karlmann King

Karlmann King, a high-end custom SUV brand, made an appearance at the Shanghai auto show. A 2016 model no longer in production wowed spectators with its design and price tag of 12 million-yuan — likely one of the most expensive makes exhibited at the show this year. The company is working on larger production runs of similar models that would bring the price down, a spokesperson said.

Nissan Max-Out

Nissan’s Max-Out electric convertible is a concept car first introduced in 2021 and a physical prototype was exhibited at the Shanghai show. With a low center of gravity, neon lighting and holographic projections on its wheels, the vehicle looks like it comes right out of a sci-fi movie.

Mercedes Maybach All-electric EQS

Mercedes has gone all out with its first all-electric production vehicle, the Maybach EQS. It features all the luxurious touches you’d expect from an ultra-luxury brand, from its two-tone paint finish and 24-inch light alloy wheels, to the spacious individual rear seats, where the white-piano lacquer and deep-sea blue trim evokes the feeling of being on an elegant yacht. Expected to start at around $200,000, the standard all-wheel drive option should get about 370 miles per charge.

Nissan Arizon

Nissan’s Arizon concept electric SUV was designed with Chinese consumers in mind. The vehicle has a futuristic look that features a roof made mostly out of glass with automatic light adjustment and no center pillar, extending the spacious interior. The Arizon comes equipped with the Japanese carmaker’s Eporo intelligent system that provides driver assistance and information such as the time and weather.

BYD Seagull

At the other end of the spectrum is BYD’s entry level Seagull. The electric hatchback is priced between 78,800 yuan and 95,800 yuan, but could be even cheaper given China’s price war. The 55kW motor provides a top speed of 80 miles per hour and around 190 miles per charge, while the 75kW motor bumps that up to 250 miles.

Lincoln Nautilus

The revamped Nautilus SUV features a dash-wide screen, bigger grille and LED daytime running lights. The Nautilus will also feature a 48-inch panoramic digital dashboard, an 11-inch touch screen between the front seats and the latest version of its BlueCruise hands-free driving system.

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche has refreshed its flagship Cayenne SUV with an updated interior, with three screens spanning the dashboard. There’s a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster with curved screen, a rectangular 12.3-inch screen in the middle that supports Siri voice commands to operate vehicle functions and an optional 10.9-inch screen on the passenger side that can stream videos. The updated model will come standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, producing 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

BYD U8

This is BYD Yangwang's first luxury vehicle. It's also its first million yuan vehicle. The U8 SUV is a high-end luxury vehicle designed for extreme off-roading conditions. The EV literally rolled into the auto show, with its wheels subsequently spinning to rotate in a maneuver underpinning its agility off the road. The U8 has an additional party trick — it can crab walk from side to side.

Xpeng G6

Xpeng’s newest electric SUV will set consumers back between 200,000 and 300,000 yuan. The vehicle will come with Xpeng’s intelligent assisted driving software. The G6 aims to take on Tesla's Model Y.

Polestar 4

The Volvo-backed electric vehicle maker’s fourth model is a coupe SUV, designed to rival Tesla’s Model Y and the upcoming electric Porsche Macan. CEO Thomas Ingenlath has previously said the company is targeting a starting price of around $67,000 in Europe. It should deliver around 370 miles per charge.

Nio ES6

From zero to 60 miles an hour in 4.7 seconds and 380 miles per charge. Pricing starts at 458,000 yuan for the 75kWh battery pack base model, but customers who opt for Nio’s battery-as-a-service option means the price falls to 388,000 yuan with rental charges of at least 980 yuan a month for the less powerful model.

