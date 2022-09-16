Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- By now you’ve probably heard that El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021. Did you know the Central African Republic made a similar move in April, becoming the first country in Africa to welcome a cryptocurrency to its sovereign ranks?

Not only did the decision cause disagreement and confusion within the country, it also drew skepticism and concern from organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Why would a country with very low levels of access to electricity and the internet follow the path of a digital token? Who stands to benefit, and who stands to lose?

Joining this episode is Bloomberg reporter Katarina Höije.

