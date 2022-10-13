(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify

The Bank of England is stuck dealing with the symptoms of uncertainty introduced by the mini-budget, says NatWest Chairman Howard Davies. “We're in a strange hiatus period where you've had a government announcement of a direction of fiscal policy without the details,” Davies explains, “and that has created an environment in which volatility has been unusually high.”

He joins this week's In the City podcast with David Merritt and Francine Lacqua to discuss the challenges facing the central bank and explain why he believes the chaos in UK markets is not fundamentally the bank's fault. To stabilize the situation, Davies suggests a rate hike of 75 basis points to tackle the threat of embedded inflation.

Davies also discusses the liquidity crisis for pension funds, the mortgage market, the unprecedented moves in the gilt market and why--although it looks “gloomy” for the overall economy--things are relatively stable over at NatWest.

