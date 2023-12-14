(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK Breaking News team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

It’s decision day at the Bank of England and, while anything but keeping the benchmark rate at 5.25% would be a real shocker, traders’ expectations of a 1.25 percentage point cut by the end of next year is what adds tension to today’s announcement. My colleague Sam Unsted tells you what he’ll be looking out for today.

What’s your take? Ping me on X, LinkedIn or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

Key Business News

Central bankers might be unfazed by traders’ rate-cut bets, but these are already bringing down mortgage costs and lifting the mood of property appraisers. Today’s RICS survey showed surveyors are the most optimistic they’ve been on future house sales in almost two years.

Electronics retailer Currys lost market share in UK & Ireland and saw a cash outflow of £32 million in the six months through Oct. 28. That’s despite scrapping a dividend and negotiating down pension contributions. Still, markets seem to acknowledge that Currys improved its cash flow result by £117 million compared to the same period last year. Shares popped 11.5% at the open.

Thames Water named Chris Weston as its new CEO, charging the former Aggreko chief with keeping the utility afloat amid rising debt. Auditors have warned Thames Water's parent may run out of money by April if it doesn't get more equity, but Weston personally may not have such worries — he'll be making £850,000 per year, with an extra £15,000 as a car allowance.

Speaking of fancy cars, remember the spike in second-hand vehicle prices during the pandemic? Well, the average price of a used Range Rover has fallen 9.3% since May (to a mere £35,224). Believe it or not, that’s due to a string of Range Rover thefts in the UK, which has caused insurance premiums to skyrocket.

Finally, BP’s former Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney might be little out of pocket for the next while. He’s being made forfeit as much as £32.4 million in pay after resigning in September because he lied about his personal relationships with other employees.

Markets Today’s Take

The Bank of England is part of the central bank extravaganza that will dominate the narrative today. It’s expected to hold rates steady and take a cautious view on the outlook for rate cuts next year.

The setup has been made more heady by the Federal Reserve’s decision yesterday. It pivoted toward when it will cut rates next year, fuelling a jump for stocks and bonds, and its “dot plot” — an indication of officials’ view for future policy — showed expectations for 75 basis-points of cuts in 2024.

The BOE doesn’t have a “dot plot,” and has historically been reluctant to provide a firm view on the future path of interest rates. That leaves its guidance more open to interpretation than the Fed’s, although it also gives the BOE leeway to stick with its tougher line on inflation, in spite of the economic weakness emerging, and means it can avoid committing to a timeframe on how much longer higher-for-longer would be.

That guidance, and whether the markets sees it as skewing hawkish or dovish, will be front of mind today. After the Fed, traders are now pricing in five 25 basis-point cuts from the BOE next year.

— Sam Unsted

For more news and analysis throughout the day, follow Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog.

What’s Next?

Fear not, there’ll be more eco data to unpack tomorrow. We’ll get GfK’s consumer confidence gauge overnight and S&P’s purchasing-manager index mid-morning.

Business leaders should have become more pessimistic of late, according to Bloomberg economists. But with activity defying expectations for much of the past year, they concede there’s a “real possibility” the economy is performing better than they’re expecting. Fingers crossed.

--With assistance from Alexandria Arnold.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.