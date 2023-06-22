(Bloomberg) -- Below is a edited transcript of coverage of the Bank of England’s shock interest rate hike to 5% on Thursday, June 22. The posts originally appeared on the Markets Today live blog.

12:00 Bank of England Hikes Interest Rates to 5%

And there we go, the BOE have hiked interest rates by 50 basis points to 5%.

Wow, I know we talked a lot about the prospects of a half-point move today, but it’s still a big shock. Seven officials backed the move.

12:01 Pound Jumps Above $1.28, FTSE 100 Falls More Than 1%

The pound jumped above $1.28 after the decision, while the FTSE 100 extended declines beyond 1%. Interestingly, gilts are taking the bigger-than-expected rate hike in stride, with yields little changed across the curve.

12:02 Vote Split and Guidance

The two officials who voted against the move actually backed keeping rates unchanged. That’s quite the split.

The BOE said recent data shows more persistence in inflation, and said further signs of such persistence would require more rate hikes.

12:06 Stocks React

The FTSE 250 has lurched lower on that surprise 50-point hike and those gains that had been puzzling me earlier for homebuilders are evaporating on both FTSE indexes.

12:09 Shocking Hawkishness

This is really the first time the BOE have shocked the market with their hawkishness since their rate hike cycle kicked off. Some will say it is too little, too late, but it is a big, aggressive move that shows how seriously they take the inflation problem, and it feels like the most recent data was key.

The minutes of the meeting acknowledged that “second-round effects in domestic price and wage developments are likely to take longer to unwind than they did to emerge.” They also warned of “more persistence in the inflation process, against the background of a tight labor market and continued resilience in demand.”

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, agrees that Wednesday’s data was the key:

“Following yesterday’s shock inflation reading, it has clearly spooked the Bank of England into taking more drastic action than predicted with a 50bps increase in interest rates. Until inflation begins coming down to more palatable levels the Bank of England will continue to put the brakes on the economy and as such the UK once again finds itself staring down the barrel of interest rate rises and economic strife.”

12:14 Gilts Torn Between Bets for More Hikes and Recession Fears

What’s going on with gilts? We’ve talked about how two-year yields in particular are the most sensitive to BOE policy changes — today’s move is significant, yet yields are hardly moving.

One possible reason is that yesterday’s surge, which took yields to the highest in 15 years, essentially meant bond traders were pricing in today’s hike ahead of time. What would be key to watch is whether yields follow through with further increases — given ramped-up bets for borrowing costs to peak at 6.25% — or actually pull back as concerns over a recession take greater precedence.

Those recession fears are weighing on the pound too — it’s now on the back foot below $1.28.

12:28 Bailey and Hunt Speak

Here’s a quote from Andrew Bailey, which the BOE have released after the decision. That in itself is a pretty rare event for these decisions without a press conference.

Meanwhile, here is what Jeremy Hunt has to say:

“High inflation is a destabilising force eating into pay cheques and slowing growth. Core inflation is higher in 14 EU countries and interest rates are rising around the world, but the lesson from other countries is that if you stick to your guns, you bring inflation down.

“Our resolve to do this is watertight because it is the only long-term way to relieve pressure on families with mortgages. If we don’t act now, it will be worse later”.

12:33 BOE’s Historic Hike Likely to Ripple Across Mortgage Market

Not to labour the point, but this is a real surprise.

Markets only priced in around a 35% chance of this happening going into the decision, even after the inflation reading yesterday, and there have been next to no clues from policymakers this was even an option (partly because they haven’t been able to speak in recent days).

For the BOE to go back to 50-basis-point moves, after slowing down earlier this year, is something they will have wanted to avoid. Indeed, it is the first time tightening has accelerated again within a cycle, after previously slowing down, since the 1980s.

The move will have a significant and imminent impact on mortgage rates. Variable rates will go up immediately while fixed offerings, which has seen rates already jump above 6%, will likely continue to rise following today’s hike.

12:34 More Reaction

Here’s a little round up of a few more comments on that surprise move by the BOE. It seems analysts are split between declaring this a decisive and necessary move, or seeing it as a sign of panic.

Neil Birrell, Chief Investment Officer at Premier Miton Investors:

“The Bank of England has opted to aggressively tighten policy and launched a rate grenade at the spectre of ongoing inflation. The size of this hike is, however, a surprise. The fear is that this could rapidly tip the economy into a recession, but that is obviously not deemed to be as bad an outcome as the risk of ongoing elevated inflation.”

Huw Davies, Investment Manager, Fixed Income Absolute Return at Jupiter Asset Management:

“The move today is a tacit admission that they have been behind the curve in their hiking policy and this measure is an attempt to regain the initiative and their credibility. It feels like the BOE will have to inflict more pain on UK households to achieve a return to a controlled level of inflation more in line with their inflation target.”

Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist at Principal Asset Management:

“For the Bank, there is no space for dithering or confusing messages now. The UK has the unenviable title of highest core inflation rate in the G7, and by quite some margin. It requires the central bank to adopt a clearly hawkish attitude that signals further sizeable moves over the coming months, emphasising the severity of the situation. A sharper slowdown of the UK economy will be an unfortunate, but necessary, fallout from monetary policy.”

Joseph Little, Global Chief Strategist at HSBC Asset Management

“The UK finds itself in the worst position of major western economies.

But after the fastest rate tightening cycle since the 1980s, getting more hawkish now is not without risk. A looming ‘mortgage squeeze’ and a turn in the credit cycle means that the economy now faces a recession as we head toward 2024. The good news is that this should mop up residual inflation, and a disinflation process could play out quite quickly over the next 6-12 months. But it also means that, with the benefit of hindsight, a hawkish Bank of England over the summer is likely to feel like it was a ‘policy error’ by this time next year. However, in the context of the data and the court of public opinion, there is little else the Bank could have done.”

12:44 Government Criticism

Will today’s surprise half-point hike put BOE Governor Andrew Bailey back in the UK government’s good graces?

Prior to today’s decision, Rishi Sunak’s spokesman — Jamie Davies — batted away any opportunity to praise Bailey, opting instead to say that it’s important to keep supporting the central bank, Bloomberg’s Kitty Donaldson writes.

While Sunak retains “full confidence” in Bailey — meaning he is not calling for his resignation — the lukewarm endorsement likely also hints at exasperation over the BOE’s failure to rein in inflation.

12:49 BOE Split Over Short- and Long-Term Concerns

It seems the BOE officials who backed the move were really spooked by the latest inflation data. The minutes say:

“There had been significant upside news in recent data that indicated more persistence in the inflation process, against the background of a tight labour market and continued resilience in demand...The scale of the recent upside surprises in official estimates of wage growth and services CPI inflation suggested a 0.5 percentage point increase in interest rates was required at this particular meeting.”

The two doves, however, are far more worried about the longer term. Dhingra and Tenreyro highlighted that:

“The lags in the effects of monetary policy meant that sizable impacts from past rate increases were still to come through. This included additional rate increases carried out in recent months, which would more than offset any additional persistence implied by the latest data.”

They added that the:

“Current setting of Bank Rate would therefore be likely to reduce inflation below target in the medium term. Recent substantial increases in market yields would accentuate this, as they would mainly affect inflation in late 2024 and beyond, by which point energy price falls from their peaks and past rate rises would have lowered inflation significantly.”

12:55 Scant Reason for Optimism in UK Mortgage Markets

Here are some views on the lack of any optimism on the horizon for prospective homebuyers and mortgage holders right now:

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at financial services firm Ebury:

“There appears to be more misery ahead for mortgage holders, as the bank maintained the line in its statement that further hikes would be required should price pressures persist. We see this as a clear signal that at least another 25bp hike is on the way in August, and expect the base rate to top out at 6%, or perhaps even higher, by the end of the year.”

Shane O’Neill, head of interest rate trading at Validus Risk Management:

“Homeowners will read today’s release with concern as thousands of household mortgages come up for renewal in the coming months – up until now the housing market, and economy at large, has remained resilient, time will tell whether this will continue with interest rate increases showing no signs of pausing.”

Richard Flax, chief investment officer at wealth manager Moneyfarm:

“Tackling inflation remains the firm commitment for the BOE, while consumers are getting squeezed from both ends of the spectrum – with the cost-of-living crisis at one end and higher mortgage premiums at the other end due to the rate rises.”

13:00 Analysts Weigh in on Pound Fluctuations

And here are a couple of comments on the impact on the pound, which initially bounced but has then fluctuated after the rate hike:

Muhammed Demir, head of capital markets at Swiss Finance Corp:

“The Bank of England needs to face up to the fact that the UK is drifting aimlessly into emerging market territory. If there are no structural improvements to the UK economy, we will continue to see rates rising, inflation sticky and anaemic economic growth. This will inevitably lead to a weaker pound in the long run.”

Jamie Niven, senior fund manager at Candriam:

“If base rates are to remain at these levels (or indeed move to levels priced by the market of around 6%) we fully expect the consumer to be hit hard, with the housing market a particular channel for potential stresses. The reaction of sterling is quite telling in this regard given a small selloff, at this stage, despite the hawkish surprise.”

13:30 Traders Bet on Quicker Rate Hikes, Not a Higher Peak

Here’s a look at how market bets on further BOE action have shifted since the decision. Traders see around a 80% chance of another half-point move in August, and rates hitting 6% later this year.

Interestingly, what today has changed is mainly expectations for how quickly the BOE will get to 6%, rather than spurring serious bets on large moves above that level.

The fact that peak rate bets haven’t move a great deal — and most gilt yields are actually falling today — may prevent the shock of this hike from feeding through into massive moves in fixed-rate mortgage offerings, at least for now. That’s a point Julian Jessop makes here:

13:40 Mortgage Brokers and Advisers Slam BOE Decision

It’s fair to say most mortgage brokers and advisers don’t share the optimism though:

Samuel Mather-Holgate of advisory firm Mather & Murray Financial:

“The Bank of England governor has lost his mind. This rate rise will tip the UK into a severe, protracted recession. These rate rises have battered homeowners and renters, as mortgage rates push up rents. It makes no logical sense as it’s a proven failed policy of trying to handle inflation caused by supply shocks. Sunak should have Bailey’s P45 in the post tonight.”

Amit Patel, adviser at mortgage broker Trinity Finance:

“The ticking time bomb has finally exploded with devastating consequences for borrowers, renters and business owners. By hiking the base rate to the highest level for 15 years, the Bank of England will now effectively force the UK into a recession. The journey ahead looks bleak and it will get much worse before it gets better.”

Ross McMillan, from Glasgow-based Blue Fish Mortgage Solutions:

“After the disappointing data around inflation yesterday, it was inevitable that the perpetual attack on borrowers in pursuit of the mythical Golden Fleece of 2% inflation would continue, regardless of the lack of any real evidence that the effect of the previous rate rises has been allowed time to filter through and be measured and assessed yet.”

13:51 Housebuilders and Banks Sliding After BOE Decision

The FTSE 250’s slide after the BOE decision is continuing, it’s hit the lowest level since March, with some of that pessimism about mortgages, housing markets and the economy filtering through.

Domestically-reliant stocks are taking the brunt of it. Housebuilders and property developers have dropped this afternoon and lenders are slipping too, particularly those solely focused on the UK like Virgin Money and OSB Group.

The FTSE 350 Banks index has fallen the most in a month, while the Household Goods & Home Construction subindex has hit the lowest since December.

The concerns that the BOE’s hike is setting the country on a path to recession, along with the ongoing worries about mortgage rates, are weighing heavier as the session progresses.

14:01 More Bailey

The BOE have just released this clip from Andrew Bailey explaining the decision today.

14:06 BOE’s Surprise Rate Hike Called ‘Pure Panic’

More — and increasingly divisive — reaction to the decision is pouring in, which Philip Aldrick has wrapped up here.

One of the most damning responses comes from Peter Kinsella, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Union Bancaire Privee, who told Bloomberg’s Sujata Rao that the half-point move “reeks of pure panic.” He added:

“They have clearly disregarded their inflation forecasting framework and are now focused on backward looking data. Today’s reaction says a lot — the pound weakened and gilt yields rose. It’s a classic emerging market style reaction.”

14:11 Former Governor Carney Defends BOE’s Surprise Hike

Some support, however, for the BOE’s decision from a familiar face at Threadneedle Street — former governor Mark Carney.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV at a climate change conference in Paris, Carney said it was right that BOE officials get a handle on rising prices.

“They needed to tighten rates and get them to the appropriate level. So it’s good to see firm action from the bank,” Carney said.

14:17 Money Distilled

But in today’s Money Distilled, John Stepek agrees that the BOE appears to have entered “panic mode,” and the reasons for the 50-point hike given by the seven policymakers who voted for it could be summed up as “oops, we’re covering our backsides.”

John notes:

“I paid nearly £8 for a pint in London last night, so I’m not saying inflation isn’t a problem. But the question now is whether, having waited too long, the Bank is in panic mode and likely to tip us into recession.

There’s also the question of exactly why we’re in this situation in the first place. And then there’s the deeper question, which we must discuss at some point, of whether central banks are even necessary. But that one really is for another day.”

14:29 Sunak Weighs In

Rishi Sunak, has also spoken after the decision, saying he will stick “steadfast” to his plan to halve inflation this year,

“I always said this would be hard - and clearly it’s got harder over the past few months,” the British prime minister told the Times CEO Summit, according to PA. “This is something that makes everybody poorer, that’s what inflation does. That’s why we’ve got to grip it, we’ve got to reduce it, and interest rates are a part of that.”

14:44 More Than a Million Households Will Run Down Savings to Pay Mortgages: NIESR

Here’s a sobering report from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, which today said more than a million households will run out of savings by the end of this year because of higher mortgage repayments, taking the total proportion of insolvent households to nearly 30 per cent.

According to the think tank’s economist Max Mosley,:

“The rise in interest rates to 5% will push millions of households with mortgages towards the brink of insolvency. No lender would expect a household to withstand a shock of this magnitude, so the government shouldn’t either. Some investment should be done in forbearance agreements, giving households and lenders the ability to create payment plans that work for each other.”

14:52 End Pay and Price Demands to Curb Inflation, BOE’s Bailey Says

Andrew Bailey has also given a pooled TV interview after the decision and it’s pretty punchy.

He said workers must stop demanding higher wages and businesses should refrain from repairing profit margins if inflation is to come down from current “completely unsustainable” levels. He said:

“We will get inflation back to its target. To do that we cannot continue to have the current level on wage increases and we can’t have companies seeking to rebuild profit margins, which means prices continue to go up at current rates. What I would say is we expect inflation to come down and it’s important that price setting and wage setting reflects that because the current levels are absolutely unsustainable.”

The comments are remarkably similar to those he made on pay more than a year ago, and also those from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill more recently, when he said households and businesses needed to accept they would be poorer. Both Bailey and Pill later apologized for those comments.

Asked whether the BOE was willing to cause a recession to get inflation down, Bailey said: “We are not expecting or desiring a recession, but we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down to target.”

Here’s what Bloomberg’s Philip Aldrick made of those Bailey comments:

“Finally the BOE has found the courage to state the obvious.

Bailey was asked whether he was willing to trigger a recession to squeeze out inflation? “We are not expecting or desiring a recession, but we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down to target,” he answered.

In other words, yes. That is how monetary policy works, after all. Higher rates bear down on demand until firms have no pricing power left. It’s nasty, but the BOE has one tool to do one job and popularity won’t ever defeat inflation.”

15:14 BOE Defenders Say Some Credibility Restored by Hike

To provide some balance to a day in which the BOE has been mired in criticism, there are other defenders out there beyond its former governor, who say that the decision to hike by 50-basis-points has restored some of the bank’s credibility:

Orla Garvey, senior fixed income portfolio manager at Federated Hermes:

“The Bank of England delivered a 50 basis points rate hike today, which was what most market participants thought they should deliver but wouldn’t. This combined with the 7-2 voting split and minutes, which put suitable weight on both current inflation and forward looking indicators, has sent a reasonably strong message that the Bank of England will keep pushing against inflation - and as such has bought back some of the credibility lost over the last few months. Given the profile of core inflation is likely to remain relatively flat for the next few months, this was an important signal to send.”

Jamie Niven, senior fund manager at Candriam:

“The Bank of England surprised the market with a 50bps hike, above almost all economist estimates, but interestingly the committee were more aligned than they have been with previous decisions, with seven members in favour and two voting for rates on hold. Ultimately, while a hawkish surprise, it may result in a return of credibility to the bank and result in a recovery of some cross market underperformance seen recently.”

15:20 Traders Say This BOE Rate Hike Will Be Far From the Last

The Bank of England’s rate decision was keenly anticipated and it didn’t disappoint, with its 50-basis-point increase sending a shiver through markets, raising concerns that it will tip the country into recession and sparking criticism, and a few defenders, of the policy path.

And the cycle is far from over. Traders are betting rates will rise by another 50-points by September, today’s Spotlight Chart shows, with more aggressive action still wanted to curb sticky and persistent inflation.

Standard Chartered’s Sarah Hewin said this morning that the ECB Forum next week in Sintra, Portugal — where BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is due to take part in a panel alongside colleagues like the Fed’s Jerome Powell and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde — would be “super interesting.” Based on today and desire many will have for more colour from Bailey, she was right.

Until then, expect more debate on the BOE’s policy path, its credibility in fighting inflation and the impact that the cycle of hikes is going to have on homebuyers, mortgage holders and the economy at large.

16:02 Goldman Sachs Sees BOE Repeating Half-Point Hike in August

Traders see another half-point hike in August as a real possibility, and now economists are also joining the party.

One early mover is Goldman Sachs, where analysts now predict a repeat performance at the next meeting, and expect rates to peak at 5.75% in September.

16:26 UK Stocks Slide Into the Close, Pound Remains Below $1.28

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices remain deeply in the red as we approach the final minutes of UK trading.

The hardest-hit sectors are banks and real estate companies, as the prospect of more rate surprises from the Bank of England heighten concern over the economy. The pound isn’t faring any better as it continues to trade below $1.28, near the lows of the day.

Gilts are notably calm heading into the close of trading. As we said earlier, the market has likely priced today’s move, while the spectre of recession is limiting declines in UK bonds, which tend to be where investors turn for safety during periods of economic downturn.

