The Bond Trade of 2024 in Emerging Markets May Beckon in Turkey

(Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s largest investors are taking a fresh look at an unloved Turkish bond market that could prove to be next year’s biggest bright spot in the $8 trillion local debt universe of developing nations.

Few are taking the plunge just yet, however, despite record-high yields on offer.

Almost half a year into a rewrite of economic policies under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, money managers including Amundi SA, which has $2 trillion under management, are clamoring for Turkey to take another step up the ladder of interest rates and possibly allow for a weaker currency to make lira bonds investable again.

Even after five consecutive hikes, official borrowing costs are still below the inflation rate the central bank projects for the end of next year. Policymakers have signaled more rate increases are likely on the way.

At stake are potentially billions of dollars in bond inflows for the world’s fifth-largest developing economy outside Asia. With the central bank’s key rate already more than quadrupling to 35% since June, Amundi and the likes of Itau Asset Management are craving a further increase of 5 to 10 percentage points, to a level some economists predict it will reach already this quarter.

“If policymakers can maintain a 40% or higher policy rate and the lira can remain broadly stable for a few months — and there is policy continuity going into 2024 — lira bonds will become very attractive for foreign investors,” said Scott Grimberg, head of emerging market debt at the asset-management arm of Itau Unibanco Holding SA.

“Under these circumstances, Turkey’s local debt could become the 2024 trade of the year for emerging market debt investors,” he said.

A comeback of foreign buyers to the lira bond market would bring Turkey’s redemption story closer to completion. Non-resident holdings are still at a mere $1 billion, down from a peak of more than $70 billion a decade earlier.

But Erdogan still has a lot of making up to do, after long blaming what he used to call an “interest-rate lobby” for driving up the cost of borrowing and orchestrating speculative attacks against the lira.

The government’s local-currency bonds have been the worst performer across emerging markets since end-May. Apart from a brief spike in September — which has been attributed to Turkish banks’ overseas branches — inflows into the market have been negligible.

A reversal in investor sentiment toward Turkey is conditional on a rate increase to at least 40-45%, coupled with a weakening in the lira to around 30-33 per dollar, according to Sergei Strigo, co-head of emerging-market debt at Amundi, Europe’s largest money manager. Stabilizing inflation that’s now running at near 62% is also crucial before investors make significant commitments, he said.

Market Distortions

Lira bonds stood out among all the Turkish asset classes warped by Erdogan’s unorthodox economics because they became instrumental for policymakers in pursuit of other goals.

Local banks were pushed to buy the securities if they failed to meet targets for loans or didn’t deter their customers from holding foreign currencies. The regulations, which were partially wound down last month, had artificially suppressed yields on government debt and discouraged investors from buying the bonds at inflated prices.

Since a shift toward more conventional policies following Erdogan’s reelection in May, Turkey’s benchmark 10-year bond rates have surged by over 20 percentage points to an all-time high of around 30%.

But even in a world where yields on emerging-market bonds in local currencies have fallen close to US Treasuries, the reward in Turkey isn’t yet enough to turn most investors bullish.

Strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. have said they see fair value of the 10-year lira notes at around 35.7% and will “stay sidelined” until they hit that level.

“While it is encouraging to see the initial positive steps from the new and capable economic team, the challenge is enormous,” said Viktor Szabo, investment director at Abrdn in London. “We are not getting involved yet. Both rates and the currency need to adjust more.”

The skepticism underscores the task facing Erdogan’s new team of technocrats anchored by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan.

Restrictions still in place in the offshore lira swaps market highlight the competing priorities pulling at policymakers.

Turkish authorities won’t ease a cap on overseas lira supply in the near-term, according to people familiar with the matter, since that would risk an increase in short-selling. But limits on swaps deals also create a dearth of liquidity that leaves foreign investors unable to hedge their exposure to lira assets by borrowing the currency from local lenders.

The domestic political cycle also makes timing the entry difficult for foreigners. A local election slated for March is a worry if the government again starts to put a premium on economic growth over tighter policy.

The biggest unknown is Erdogan himself. In his quest to shape the economy to his liking, Erdogan has previously ousted central bank governors to end earlier attempts to normalize policy after just months.

Officials like Simsek have been reassuring investors that Erdogan is fully supportive this time. The message appears to resonate with Societe Generale SA.

‘Right Track’

“If the new economic team manages to align the Turkish economy to the right track, significant investment flows may take place next year,” said Marek Drimal, a Societe Generale strategist.

Looking beyond the municipal ballot in 2024, the electoral calendar is clear in the following four years, potentially giving time to enact orthodox policies.

Van Eck Associates Corp., which now only owns short-dated inflation linkers, is sensing an opportunity if the resolve doesn’t begin to erode.

“We need to see how unwinding past policies will impact market rates,” said David Austerweil, a deputy portfolio manager at Van Eck. “With only local elections ahead, it lowers the risk for another swift policy change in the near term.”

--With assistance from Tugce Ozsoy.

