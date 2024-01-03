(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK Breaking News team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

It’s a stormy start to the year for us all, and the Bank of England isn’t missing out. UK executives are urging the central bank to slash interest rates soon to prop up the economy. The Institute of Directors’ Economic confidence index hit its lowest level since August, with sentiment among bosses at a “relatively depressed place.”

While directors’ confidence in the economy slipped in December, confidence in their own business grew. No surprises there.

Key Business News

Fight or flight. Ryanair will lower fares “where necessary” after travel websites including Booking.com removed the budget airline’s flights from sale. The spat shouldn’t affect Ryanair’s profit guidance, but will weigh on short-term yields, the company said. Shares fell about 3% in early trading.

Getting a seat at the table. Ladbrokes owner Entain has named Ricky Sandler, CEO of activist investor Eminence Capital, to its board. Sandler will also have a say in appointing a further board member. The move follows last month’s exit of Entain’s CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen amid shareholder pressure. The company’s shares opened slightly higher.

Markets Today’s Take

The FTSE 100 turns 40 years old today and Bloomberg Opinion's John Authers notes its dismal relative performance since launch isn't much to celebrate. The index is the UK's most widely tracked — and was as recently as 2021 Europe's most followed benchmark with more than $137 billion of passive money underpinned by it, according to a London Stock Exchange blog post.

While not a good proxy for the UK economy due to the high presence of internationally-focused companies that make up the FTSE 100, it's a good reflection of sentiment toward UK assets in general. It hasn't fared well on that metric either: in 2023, the FTSE 100 lagged the euro area's Euro Stoxx 50 by the most since 1999. And the biggest passive fund tracking the FTSE 100 — the £11.3 billion iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF — attracted only about £210 million of inflows last year, the smallest amount since 2015.

It's clear appetite to invest in the FTSE 100 is lacking. They say your forties are some of your best years though. Perhaps things will improve? Happy birthday, FTSE 100.

What’s Next?

The BOE’s mortgage approval data tomorrow will give fresh clues on whether the housing market can maintain its resilience. While mortgage rates have somewhat dipped, Bloomberg economists point out that roughly half of the BOE’s tightening cycle has yet to come through.

Pub Quiz

