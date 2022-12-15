(Bloomberg) -- The cost of the goods that make up an English breakfast outpaced broader food inflation last month as rising prices particularly hit staples like milk and eggs.

Bloomberg’s monthly Breakfast Index reveals that the average cost of ingredients for a full fry-up has jumped more than 21% from a year ago, compared with an increase of 16.4% across food and non-alcoholic drinks as a whole.

The figures show that consumers aren’t getting any respite on their grocery bills, even though UK inflation in general dipped from a 41-year high.

The index crunches data from Britain’s Office for National Statistics, looking at the prices of the key components of an English breakfast — sausage, bacon, eggs, bread, butter, tomatoes, mushrooms, milk, tea and coffee.

“It’s the cost of essentials showing the biggest increases,” said Lisa Hooker, industry leader for consumer markets at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The biggest price hikes from last year were in dairy products — milk and butter — while eggs also posted a large increase after most UK supermarkets were forced to introduce rationing last month. Higher chicken feed has been compounded by a bird flu outbreak spurring mass culling of poultry.

On a monthly basis, the price of bread rose the most at 7.5%, and none of the breakfast ingredients declined in price. The total cost to buy all the components needed for a full English, using the product sizes provided by the statistics service, has risen to £33.43 ($41.47) an increase of more than £5 from a year earlier.

Consumers are visiting discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl to save money on their groceries and buying cheaper own-label goods rather than big brands. They’re also pulling back from splurging on festive favorites, with sales of mince pies and Christmas puddings down.

“It will undoubtedly be a challenging Christmas period for many households across the UK,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the British Retail Consortium.

