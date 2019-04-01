(Bloomberg) -- British members of Parliament will once again take control of the Brexit process on Monday, voting on a platter of alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s thrice-defeated deal.

After an initial round of voting last week failed to reveal a majority for any Brexit outcome, MPs will have another opportunity to try to break the impasse. The result isn’t binding on the government, but the House of Commons could try to make it so.

Eight motions have been proposed and the opposition Labour Party is expected to put forward its plan this morning. Speaker John Bercow will select which ones can be voted on when lawmakers begin proceedings on Monday afternoon. Voting is due to start at about 8 p.m. Here’s a summary of the proposed motions in the order listed by Parliament, including their identifiers in brackets.

Rewrite the Backstop (A)

A proposal led by Conservative John Baron, under which the U.K. would leave the EU on May 22 after having secured an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement so Britain has a unilateral right to exit the so-called Irish backstop. This has been repeatedly rejected by the European Union.

No-Deal Brexit (B)

Proposes leaving the EU on April 12 without any kind of deal. Another plan put forward by Baron. The proposal was overwhelmingly rejected in Parliament -- by 240 votes -- last week.

Customs Union (C)

Conservative grandee Kenneth Clarke wants the U.K. to leave the EU having secured a permanent customs union with the bloc at a minimum, and for this to be enshrined in primary legislation. This option was the most popular last week, just six short of a majority.

Common Market 2.0/Norway Plus (D)

The U.K. stays in the European Economic Area and rejoins the European Free Trade Association, giving it access to the EU single market. That’s Norway’s relationship. But this adds a “comprehensive customs arrangement” to it -- hence the “Norway Plus” moniker. It’s backed by Labour’s Stephen Kinnock and Lucy Powell, and Tories Nick Boles and Robert Halfon.

Second Referendum (E)

A process motion that says Parliament shouldn’t ratify or implement any withdrawal agreement until it has been approved in a referendum. It’s in the name of Labour’s Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson, as well as Margaret Beckett. Another popular option last week, with 268 votes in favor.

Public Vote to Stop No Deal (F)

A simple motion that calls for a second referendum only to stop the U.K. crashing out of the bloc without a deal. Proposed by Labour’s Graham Jones and Tory remainer Dominic Grieve.

No-Deal Emergency Brake (G)

A process amendment, this would require a confirmatory vote in Parliament if the U.K. got to within two days of a no-deal Brexit. Proposed by the Scottish National Party’s Joanna Cherry, it’s also backed by Grieve and Liberal Democratic Party leader Vince Cable.

Norway Option (H)

Similar to motion (D) but without the customs union. The U.K. stays in the European Economic Area and rejoins the European Free Trade Association, giving it single-market access. Proposed by Tory MP George Eustice.

Labour’s Brexit Plan (Not Yet on Order Paper)

The official Labour proposal, to back the Withdrawal Agreement that May has negotiated, in return for her seeking a customs union with the EU, a close alignment with the single market and a close relationship to other institutions. Labour plan to make the proposal this morning.

