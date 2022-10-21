(Bloomberg) -- The pound sterling -- regarded as the world’s oldest currency still in use since its inception more than a thousand years ago -- is almost as volatile as new-comer Bitcoin as of late. Here’s a look at the 30-day volatility for both:

It’s been almost a year since Bitcoin hit a record around $68,000. It’s now trading at about $19,000. Where do you see it going from here? Fill out our survey.

