(Bloomberg) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash after the team started the NBA season with one of the league’s worst records and amid swirling controversy around star guard Kyrie Irving.

Since becoming the team’s coach in 2020, “Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement Tuesday.

Marks said the decision was “necessary at this time” after evaluating the Nets’ 2-5 start to the season. An announcement on Nash’s replacement will come “in the near future,” according to the statement.

In addition to a slow start on the court, the Nets organization has been embroiled in controversy after Irving promoted what owner Joe Tsai called “a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation.”

Tsai, a billionaire co-founder of Alibaba Group, said in an Oct. 28 tweet that he wanted to sit down with Irving and “make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

Irving was also at the center of debate surrounding New York City’s now-lifted Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The star was unable to play home games for the Nets earlier in the pandemic due to his refusal to get vaccinated.

Nash, a former star guard himself, in his own statement thanked the Nets organization, while also citing the “many challenges” that he faced during his tenure as head coach.

“I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash’s will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around,” he said.

(Updates with context on the Nets season throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.