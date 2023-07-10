The Bumpy Road From Reagan-Thatcher to Johnson-Trump: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

What it means to be a conservative has changed dramatically in the decades since Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Adrian Wooldridge argues not all of that change has been for the better. He joins this episode to talk about why he believes conservatism in the US and UK has lost sight of its roots — and what conservatives can do to find their way back.

Read more: Conservatism Is In Crisis — But Can Be Rescued

Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK

Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.This episode was produced by: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producer: Federica Romaniello, Associate Producer: Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineer: Gilda Garcia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.