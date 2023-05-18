(Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented devastation of Australia’s 2019-2020 “Black Summer” bushfires, its apocalyptic scenes broadcast globally for all to see, was a warning to the world. Three years later, the lasting health effects of the catastrophe are still manifesting themselves.

In this episode of Bloomberg Investigates, we meet a mother of three who fled her home while pregnant as the fires closed in. She believes the impact of the poisonous smoke belched skyward by the inferno has done permanent damage to her young children and her new baby. With scores of similar accounts from Australian mothers, experts are racing to divine the ramifications of acute smoke exposure.

