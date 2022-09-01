(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

A new approach to investing called direct or custom indexing effectively lets investors own stocks but with some special enhancements, such as capturing tax alpha. In other words, you get some of an ETF's charm without the ETF. For investors interested in potentially taking a portfolio to the next level, this is a new tool for the toolbox.

Listen to this story.

On this episode of the Trillions podcast, Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber speak with Patrick O'Shaughnessy, CEO of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management and host of the podcast Invest Like the Best, about the pros and cons of custom indexing, how it differs from direct indexing and ETFs, and also how the tax alpha is achieved. They also discuss O'Shaughnessy's career, favorite philosophers, and, well, podcasting.

