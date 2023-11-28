(Bloomberg) -- On some nights, there are as many paparazzi outside Emilio’s Ballato as there are guests in the restaurant. The old school-styled Italian dining room, festooned with family pictures, is frequented by billionaire Taylor Swift, who has come in to dine with friends like Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and Channing Tatum.

Now the restaurant’s chef Anthony Vitolo, who co-owns the place with his family, is getting ready to open his own place in Florida. But the 32-year-old is not going to Miami, the destination for seemingly every other chef in the world. Instead, he’s opening Vitolo on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. “Miami is congested,” says Vitolo. “I’ve had lots of opportunities. But I don’t want to be like everyone else.”

“The fabric of Miami has changed a lot over the last decade,” says Rob Crosoli, co-owner of Vitolo. He’s also the director of VIP services at the celebrity-studded club E11even Miami, with a front row seat to the evolution of Wall Street South. (Citadel Founder Ken Griffin recently said the Florida city could become the world’s financial capital.) “Fort Lauderdale has an up-and-coming culinary scene,” Crosoli added. “This is a fresh canvas.” (In fact, the city isn’t even on Michelin’s radar for stars in Florida; that distinction goes to Miami, Orlando and Tampa.)

Vitolo is opening in the oceanside Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel. It’s the first new spot outside New York from a Ballato’s owner. (Vitolo’s brother Emilio, who is also a chef at the restaurant, opened a speakeasy, Da Milio, that’s attached to the restaurant.)

The chef will feature a number of classic Italian dishes well known to regulars at Ballato’s in New York, that likewise capitalize on ingredients imported from Italy, like the dried pastas and canned San Marzano tomatoes. “I’m keeping staples that we do well, because if it’s not broken, why change it?” says Vitolo. That includes the best-selling tagliatelle Bolognese that simmers for 7 hours, garlicky linguine vongole, the plate-sized chicken parmigiana and shrimp fra diavolo. He’s introducing a few seafood specialties to the menu in Fort Lauderdale, including lobster ravioli, to reflect the oceanside setting.

But he expects one of the most popular new entrees to be veal Antonio, which might best be described as fully loaded veal chop that’s first pounded thin, then fried and topped with vodka sauce, peas, crispy prosciutto and mozzarella that’s meant to be shared between two, for $90. Prices are similar to Ballato’s: In Fort Lauderdale, pasta dishes start at $25 and spaghetti carbonara goes for $32, while both the shrimp scampi and chicken parmigiana cost $38.

The wine list will be about 75% Italian, says Vitolo, which echoes the emphasis at the New York restaurant. The rest of the list will lean Old World. There will also be an ambitious cocktail program, featuring tweaked classics that, like the wines, will lean Italian. Expect a lot of negronis.

The 180-seat restaurant has three distinct seating areas. There’s an outdoor space, called the Terrazza, with views of the water and a more casual vibe. Around the open kitchen is the Cucina, meant to accentuate the homey feel of the place, and alongside it, the Art Deco styled supper club area, called Sala Arco, anchored by an arched bar.

But the overall decor will put people in mind of Ballato, with back-in-the-day pictures from Vitolo’s and Crosoli’s families, as well as Old World Italy “to make people feel at home,” says the chef. There are also plans for a crooner-style three-piece band to accentuate the yesteryear Florida vibe. Soon, the pair plan to expand hours to make it a late night hangout.

But Crosoli and Vitolo are both adamant that the place will not become a bottle-service style club, the kind of place that the 24-hour E11even in Miami is synonymous with. “We’re hoping for celebrities to come,” says Crosoli. “But Vitolo is not a night club. It’s a restaurant. And we hope it becomes a place for locals and tourists and people who know what it’s like to eat at Ballato’s in New York.”

